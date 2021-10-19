Explore the streets of this historic Norfolk market town in the 1970s
It was the Poet Laureate Sir John Betjeman who loved Diss with a passion and when he returned with Prime Minister’s wife, Mary Wilson, who was born in the town, in 1974 he wrote:
“Dear Mary,
Yes, it will be bliss.
To go with you by train to Diss.”
And they went on to encourage the restoration of the 17th-century weaver’s cottages on Fair Green, a lovely part of the town which is well worth a look.
Dear old Diss, a good place to grow up in. The people will always make it special.
Our photographs today take us back to the days of the 1970s. Yes, times have changed but the buildings have, in the main, survived.
The wonderful landmark St Mary’s Church, where I was a choirboy in the 1960s, stands proud and tall...
Tucked beside the church is the ancient Saracen’s Head where, as a member of Diss Rugby Club, we changed before heading off to play on Rectory Meadow, returning to sample their Bullards beer - or was it S&P?
Before we head down Mere Street, take a look at St Nicholas Street, and can you notice the sign Edward on the right? Well, that was where the great character and personality Edward Bolton, ran his hairdressers. A true man about town.
Heading down Mere Street, on a Friday market day, we can stop off to get some chips from the stall on the market, opposite the delightful old Dolphin Inn.
Nip into Strudwicks for some fruit and veg, (it’s the museum nowadays), pop over the road to Easto’s for some fish for tea, and then take a look around the stalls.
Then, walking through Mere Street we pass the Kings Head, Woolworths, the International Stores, Ives shoe shop, where Mrs Brundell worked, wave to Tom Cannell at the butchers, nip into Taylor’s Record Shop to buy the latest Beatles disc.
And then finish off with a cup of tea and a bun at Charlie Denny’s… sit in the window and look at the ducks on the Mere.
It’s really was, and still is, bliss to be in Diss.