No further action against pair over theft from man in his 90s

Two men arrested in connection with a theft in Diss will face no further action.

Two men arrested in connection with a theft from a man in his 90s have been told that police will not be taking any further action against them.

Officers had previously released a CCTV image of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with an incident in the Market Place in Diss on December 10.

A man, aged in his 90s, had withdrawn a large quantity of cash from a cash machine. He later realised that the money had been stolen.

Two men from the Diss area, one aged in his 30s and another aged in his 20s, were later arrested on suspicion of theft and taken into custody for questioning.

Following an investigation into the incident, police have decided that no further action will be taken against the pair.