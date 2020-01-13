Search

Advanced search

No further action against pair over theft from man in his 90s

PUBLISHED: 16:05 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 13 January 2020

Two men arrested in connection with a theft in Diss will face no further action. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two men arrested in connection with a theft in Diss will face no further action. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Two men arrested in connection with a theft from a man in his 90s have been told that police will not be taking any further action against them.

Officers had previously released a CCTV image of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with an incident in the Market Place in Diss on December 10.

A man, aged in his 90s, had withdrawn a large quantity of cash from a cash machine. He later realised that the money had been stolen.

Two men from the Diss area, one aged in his 30s and another aged in his 20s, were later arrested on suspicion of theft and taken into custody for questioning.

Following an investigation into the incident, police have decided that no further action will be taken against the pair.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Tip-off from public led to arrest and cannabis seizure, court told

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Google

What inspectors say about the region’s worst and best care homes

11 care homes in Norfolk and Waveney are in special measures, with some under review and at risk of closing down. Pictured is Nadra Ahmed OBE, of the National Care Association. Picture: Archant Library

No further action against pair over theft from man in his 90s

Two men arrested in connection with a theft in Diss will face no further action. Picture: Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Tip-off from public led to arrest and cannabis seizure, court told

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Google

What inspectors say about the region’s worst and best care homes

11 care homes in Norfolk and Waveney are in special measures, with some under review and at risk of closing down. Pictured is Nadra Ahmed OBE, of the National Care Association. Picture: Archant Library

No further action against pair over theft from man in his 90s

Two men arrested in connection with a theft in Diss will face no further action. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Diss Mercury

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Call for ‘root and branch’ reform of business rates in wake of Beales crisis

Beales could enter administration if a new buyer is not found, reports claim. Picture: Anthony Carroll

No further action against pair over theft from man in his 90s

Two men arrested in connection with a theft in Diss will face no further action. Picture: Norfolk Police

Tip-off from public led to arrest and cannabis seizure, court told

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

School among 16 council-owned properties set to go up for sale

Trowse Primary School. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists