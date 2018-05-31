Cafe offering free meal to ‘angel’ of the week

A café is offering a free meal every week to someone who has been a “community angel”.

Customers of The Angel Café, in Diss, are invited to nominate someone who has made a difference.

Owner Rachel Aiken said: “As a local café that serves the whole community we often get to hear about the little acts of kindness that brighten our customers’ days.

“These are worrying times for many people and now, more than ever, community spirit is important. We want to recognise the people in and around Diss who are helping to make people’s lives easier and better.”

Every week until April 3 the winner of The Angel Café Community Angel of the Week award will receive a free breakfast.

People can nominate via the café’s Facebook page or write it down and pop it into the nomination box in the café.

For more information search The Angel Café on Facebook.