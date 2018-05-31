Search

Advanced search

Cafe offering free meal to ‘angel’ of the week

PUBLISHED: 15:17 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 17 March 2020

The Angel Cafe in Diss is offering a free meal to its Angel of the week. Picture: Archant

The Angel Cafe in Diss is offering a free meal to its Angel of the week. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2005

A café is offering a free meal every week to someone who has been a “community angel”.

Customers of The Angel Café, in Diss, are invited to nominate someone who has made a difference.

Owner Rachel Aiken said: “As a local café that serves the whole community we often get to hear about the little acts of kindness that brighten our customers’ days.

You may also want to watch:

“These are worrying times for many people and now, more than ever, community spirit is important. We want to recognise the people in and around Diss who are helping to make people’s lives easier and better.”

Every week until April 3 the winner of The Angel Café Community Angel of the Week award will receive a free breakfast.

People can nominate via the café’s Facebook page or write it down and pop it into the nomination box in the café.

For more information search The Angel Café on Facebook.

Most Read

Coronavirus: All south Norfolk leisure centres close

South Norfolk Council has shut its leisure centres. PHOTO BY: SIMON FINLAY

Bosses of Norfolk coach holiday firms take action over coronavirus

Robert Easton, director of Eastons Holidays. Pic: Archant

Shoppers urged not to panic buy as supermarket shelves stripped bare

Huge queues at Morrisons in Norwich amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Alexis Chipperfield

New case of coronavirus in east of England as UK count rises to 319

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Cash, iPod and alcohol stolen in early hours burglary

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Market Place, Diss. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Coronavirus: All south Norfolk leisure centres close

South Norfolk Council has shut its leisure centres. PHOTO BY: SIMON FINLAY

Bosses of Norfolk coach holiday firms take action over coronavirus

Robert Easton, director of Eastons Holidays. Pic: Archant

Shoppers urged not to panic buy as supermarket shelves stripped bare

Huge queues at Morrisons in Norwich amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Alexis Chipperfield

New case of coronavirus in east of England as UK count rises to 319

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Cash, iPod and alcohol stolen in early hours burglary

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Market Place, Diss. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Diss Mercury

Warning over coronavirus scammers claiming to ‘help people through outbreak’

Opportunist scammers are preying on vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak. People are being asked to remind their friends and relatives of the dangers Picture: Angela Sharpe

Inspectors praise care home for ‘respecting residents’ dignity’

Staff show off their Good CQC Rating banner. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

From The Killers to Let's Rock - these are how Norfolk's big events and how they will be affected by coronovirus. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Getty.

Supermarket chain announces limits on all items amid panic-buying

The new East of England Co-op supermarket on Norwich Road, Acle. Picture: James Bass Photography

Park and ride buses pulled as firm prepares for driver sick leave

Park and ride services to Postwick are to be pulled. Photo : Steve Adams
Drive 24