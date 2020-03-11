Boxing poet packs punch with wise words on school visit

Poet and professional boxer Matt Windle who helped inspire Year 9 pupils on a visit to Long Stratton High School. Picture: Matt Windle Archant

A professional boxer turned poet took aim at helping to inspire high school pupils to think about their future careers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Poet and professional boxer Matt Windle led Long Stratton High School pupisl on a poetry slam during a visit. Picture: Janet Bell Poet and professional boxer Matt Windle led Long Stratton High School pupisl on a poetry slam during a visit. Picture: Janet Bell

Matt Windle, former Young Poet Laureate and former Poet Laureate for Birmingham, was among the guests at an event at Long Stratton High School to celebrate both World Book Week and Careers Week.

You may also want to watch:

The flyweight pro boxer gave an interactive poetry talk and oversaw a poetry slam where Year 9 students presented their own words.

The winning group were 'Repetition Rebels', consisting of a group of four boys, ahead of runners-up 'Shakespeare's Wives', a group of four girls.

MORE: Sexting, fire risks and road safety: children learn about 'real life' dangers

Other guests including Norfolk sports journalist Michael Bailey and local BBC presenter David Whitely, who spoke about careers in film-making.

He said: 'It was great to meet so many students, some of whom may even decide to go into the media.'