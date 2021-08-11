Wartime locomotive set for return to action after 10-year restoration
- Credit: Thomas Woolley
An historic steam locomotive based in Norfolk is heading on its travels.
The 3193 Norfolk Regiment is leaving its home at Bressingham Steam Museum, near Diss, for the Northampton and Lamport Railway, where it will haul passenger trains for a month.
Built for the army during the Second World War, 3193 transported munitions and equipment in preparation for D-Day.
In 2009, it came to Nelson's County after being purchased by a group of enthusiasts who formed their own charity to restore it.
The restoration took almost 10 years before the loco went to the Nene Valley Railway for finishing touches and a lengthy period of running-in.
But just as 3193 was ready to start earning a living, Covid struck and forced heritage railways close.
It can, however, now make an overdue return to action as lines across the country begin to reopen.
3193 will be back on home turf for Bressingham's 60th anniversary celebration on September 18-19.