News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Diss Mercury > News

Concerns raised for missing south Norfolk man

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:40 PM February 8, 2022
Alastair Baker, from Bressingham, has been reported missing.

Alastair Baker, from Bressingham, has been reported missing. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 52-year-old man from Bressingham.

Police are appealing for help to find Alastair Baker who was last seen on Low Road, Bressingham, on Tuesday, February 1.

Mr Baker is white, 6ft 4in tall, of medium build with shoulder length blonde hair and a long grey beard.

He is known to often wear dark jeans and a t-shirt.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Baker or knows of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident 221 of February 8.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Councillors collect keys to nine new affordable homes in Botesdale.

Planning and Development

Affordable homes project completed - residents set to move in this month

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Location of Oak Lodge Retreat

Planning

Plans for 15 holiday lodges given green light

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
South Norfolk Conservative candidate Richard Bacon at The General Elction 2019 count for Broadland,

'Drip, drip, drip, drip, drip': Norfolk MP backs PM as quit calls mount

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Bench have recalled a number of puffer coats, as announced by Trading Standards

Number of children's clothes among products recalled after safety concerns

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon