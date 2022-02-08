Concerns raised for missing south Norfolk man

Alastair Baker, from Bressingham, has been reported missing. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 52-year-old man from Bressingham.

Police are appealing for help to find Alastair Baker who was last seen on Low Road, Bressingham, on Tuesday, February 1.

Mr Baker is white, 6ft 4in tall, of medium build with shoulder length blonde hair and a long grey beard.

He is known to often wear dark jeans and a t-shirt.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Baker or knows of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident 221 of February 8.