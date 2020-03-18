Here to Help: 438-year-old pub becomes shop and deliver service for community

Bev and Steve Kembery, who run The Burston Crown, are offering to deliver supplies and meals. Picture: Harriet Orrell Archant

A 438-year-old pub has become a village shop and is offering deliveries as people across Norfolk self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak.

Steve Kembery ready to deliver to people in the village from the Burston Crown. Picture: Julie Dixon Steve Kembery ready to deliver to people in the village from the Burston Crown. Picture: Julie Dixon

The Burston Crown, in Burston, is offering to deliver supplies and meals in the village and neighbouring Shimpling.

Owner, Bev Kembery, said: “Some of our customers can’t come and so we are now offering a meals on wheels service so local villagers can order from our menu and we will take it to them.”

The temporary village shop at the Burston Crown will allow villagers to buy food essentials and even toilet rolls for those who cannot get into the bigger shops in Diss.

The Burston Crown. Picture: Harriet Orrell The Burston Crown. Picture: Harriet Orrell

Steve Kembery, co-owner and chef, said: “Meals on wheels will be an interesting challenge but my scooter is ready for action. Who knows, it may be a meal for four and a bag of potatoes we take to villagers. It is important for us to support the people who have supported us over the years.”

For more information call 01379 741257, search Burston Crown on Facebook or email enquiries@burstoncrown.com.

