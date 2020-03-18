Search

Advanced search

Here to Help: 438-year-old pub becomes shop and deliver service for community

PUBLISHED: 15:04 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 18 March 2020

Bev and Steve Kembery, who run The Burston Crown, are offering to deliver supplies and meals. Picture: Harriet Orrell

Bev and Steve Kembery, who run The Burston Crown, are offering to deliver supplies and meals. Picture: Harriet Orrell

Archant

A 438-year-old pub has become a village shop and is offering deliveries as people across Norfolk self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak.

Steve Kembery ready to deliver to people in the village from the Burston Crown. Picture: Julie DixonSteve Kembery ready to deliver to people in the village from the Burston Crown. Picture: Julie Dixon

The Burston Crown, in Burston, is offering to deliver supplies and meals in the village and neighbouring Shimpling.

Owner, Bev Kembery, said: “Some of our customers can’t come and so we are now offering a meals on wheels service so local villagers can order from our menu and we will take it to them.”

You may also want to watch:

The temporary village shop at the Burston Crown will allow villagers to buy food essentials and even toilet rolls for those who cannot get into the bigger shops in Diss.

The Burston Crown. Picture: Harriet OrrellThe Burston Crown. Picture: Harriet Orrell

Steve Kembery, co-owner and chef, said: “Meals on wheels will be an interesting challenge but my scooter is ready for action. Who knows, it may be a meal for four and a bag of potatoes we take to villagers. It is important for us to support the people who have supported us over the years.”

For more information call 01379 741257, search Burston Crown on Facebook or email enquiries@burstoncrown.com.

Join the Here to Help Facebook Community here.

If you are doing something to help in your community, email marc.betts@archant.co.uk

For updates visit our Coronavirus Facebook page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Here to Help: 438-year-old pub becomes shop and deliver service for community

Bev and Steve Kembery, who run The Burston Crown, are offering to deliver supplies and meals. Picture: Harriet Orrell

Coronavirus: All south Norfolk leisure centres close

South Norfolk Council has shut its leisure centres. PHOTO BY: SIMON FINLAY

Bosses of Norfolk coach holiday firms take action over coronavirus

Robert Easton, director of Eastons Holidays. Pic: Archant

Shoppers urged not to panic buy as supermarket shelves stripped bare

Huge queues at Morrisons in Norwich amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Alexis Chipperfield

New case of coronavirus in east of England as UK count rises to 319

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Most Read

Here to Help: 438-year-old pub becomes shop and deliver service for community

Bev and Steve Kembery, who run The Burston Crown, are offering to deliver supplies and meals. Picture: Harriet Orrell

Coronavirus: All south Norfolk leisure centres close

South Norfolk Council has shut its leisure centres. PHOTO BY: SIMON FINLAY

Bosses of Norfolk coach holiday firms take action over coronavirus

Robert Easton, director of Eastons Holidays. Pic: Archant

Shoppers urged not to panic buy as supermarket shelves stripped bare

Huge queues at Morrisons in Norwich amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Alexis Chipperfield

New case of coronavirus in east of England as UK count rises to 319

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Latest from the Diss Mercury

‘You’d have blown everyone away’ - teacher’s inspiring message to pupils as exams cancelled

Harleston's Archbishop Sancroft High School. Picture: Nick Butcher

Coronavirus: Council still able to serve but cancels all face-to-face meetings

Diss Town Council offices. Photograph Simon Parker

Thousands of Norfolk schoolchildren off today ahead of mass closure of classrooms

Taverham High School is partially closed this morning, along with dozens of other schools and academies across Norfolk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

MPs, councils, police and community leaders back Here to Help campaign

A number of high-profile Norfolk figures have backed our Here to Help campaign. Top from left, Liz Truss MP, Chloe Smith MP and Jerome Mayhew MP. Middle from left, James Wild MP, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich and Norfolk Police chief constable Simon Bailey. Bottom from left, Brandon Lewis MP, Clive Lewis MP and George Freeman MP. Picture: Archant

How are you marking Mother’s Day this year during coronavirus crisis?

Many of us can't be with our mums this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24