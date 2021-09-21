Teen opens American sweet shop in town
- Credit: Joe Kerry
Most 18-year-olds dream of saving up enough money to buy their first car but a teenager from Diss has invested all of his savings in opening a sweet shop.
USA Sensations is an American sweet shop which is set to open in St Nicholas Street.
The business is owned by Joe Kerry who was unsure about what direction to take with his career.
He had hoped to become a music producer after passing a music course at Access Creative College in Norwich last year. But now Mr Kerry has decided to take a different path - with the opening of his very own sweet shop.
He said: “I completed a year of music at college last year and I did a year's carpentry the year before. But I just wasn’t feeling it.
You may also want to watch:
“I originally wanted to work at the BBC in London doing music production - but unfortunately I didn’t get accepted.
“I love American sweets, I used to order them now and again with my nan but I never thought I would open my own shop.
Most Read
- 1 Teen opens American sweet shop in town
- 2 Norfolk pizza company announces residencies at two more pubs
- 3 ‘Inadequate’ private hospital closes after patients ‘put at prolonged risk of harm’
- 4 Norfolk teenage country star seeks guitarist to fulfill touring dream
- 5 Draconid meteor shower to be visible over Norfolk next month
- 6 GP surgery in special measures after inspectors find range of faults
- 7 Your favourite pub, café, restaurant and hotel in Norfolk revealed
- 8 Town mayor officially welcomed in with civic ceremony
- 9 School launches innovative 'nurture’ classrooms to help challenged pupils
- 10 Schools ponder easing more restrictions after 'optimistic' return success
"I mentioned the idea to my mum and she thought it was really good because there is nothing like that around here - you have to go to Norwich or Beccles.
“I was going to buy a car with my savings but I wanted to invest in something bigger, for my future, and I just went for it.”
The sweet shop offers a variety American brands including Hershey, Reece's Pieces, Jolly Rancher, Fluffs and Jelly Belly, as well as American style cookies, limited edition KitKats, sodas and protein shakes.
Its official opening is on Wednesday October 29 at 7.30am.
“I’m trying to make it stand out and give Diss something new,” Mr Kerry added.
“Everyone seems to love it already. It is getting a lot of attention on Facebook and I have had a lot of support from other businesses in Diss.
“I feel really proud and I’m only just getting started. There is a lot more to come but that’s a surprise.”