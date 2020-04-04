More than 75 businesses delivering to your door in South Norfolk

Goodies Food Hall has been working with local suppliers to keep shelves stocked. Picture: Goodies Food Hall Archant

With a lot of stores closing due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, many have been creating produce from home and offering to deliver to customers’ front doors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The family behind Thetford Garden Centre Operations manager Marie Turner Byline: Sonya Duncan The family behind Thetford Garden Centre Operations manager Marie Turner Byline: Sonya Duncan

Here is a list of producers and shops in South Norfolk offering their services and making deliveries.

Diss

Grain Brewery

With pubs closed, Grain Brewery at Alburgh near Harleston has a brewery full of beer but no pubs to sell it to, so it has turned it into a beer collection drive-through.

Grain Brewery has launched a contactless "drive-thru" for beer in response to concerns over coronavirus. Picture: Dylan Halls Grain Brewery has launched a contactless "drive-thru" for beer in response to concerns over coronavirus. Picture: Dylan Halls

Drive in at one end, place your order and pay using contactless payment or cash, then drive to the next door to pick up your beer. Opening times are Thursdays 4-7pm, Fridays 4-7pm and Saturdays noon-4pm.

grainbrewery.co.uk

Flint

Flint vineyard at Earsham is offering free delivery locally and nationwide for all orders over £25, including a new product, the Comfort Case, a mixed case of their best-selling wines. Restrictions permitting, their drive-through service will be open at the weekend, for wine by the bottle or case and their 15-mile Meal Deals, which feature local producers such as Marsh Pig Salami, Baron Bigod cheese from Fen Farm and artisan bread from Hempnall Village Bakery.

The family behind Thetford Garden Centre Byline: Sonya Duncan The family behind Thetford Garden Centre Byline: Sonya Duncan

Harleston Cider Co

Harleston Cider Co is starting a delivery service to the following postcodes: IP20, 21, 22, 23 and NR 15,16 and 35, which is free for orders of cider from the website at or above £25. Any orders below £25 are charged at £5 delivery. Deliveries will be weekly, on a Friday, to a safe place.

harlestoncider.co.uk

Black Jacque Services

Myhill's is making deliveries in Watton. Picture: Rebecca Murphy Myhill's is making deliveries in Watton. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

The pet food company based in Lower Church Farm, Rickinghall, is offering door to door delivery. Call 07930 451093 or search Black Jacque Services on Facebook.

The Cheese and Pie Man, D A Browne & Son Butchers, Handmade in Harleston

Jim’s Delivery Service, Harleston Pet Stores,

Pepperell’s Meats, The Pod chocolatiers, The Apiary, Tudor Bakehouse,

St Giles Gin is offering deliveries. Picture: Ella Wilkinson St Giles Gin is offering deliveries. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Wiskers Petshop

A vast array of local produce can be ordered from these Diss and Harleston businesses with various payment methods and delivery slots available.

For more information go to www.harlestons-kindness.org

Goodies Food Hall

Goodies Food Hall, based off the A140 in Pulham, near Long Stratton, is delivering supplies across south Norfolk and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Goodies Goodies Food Hall, based off the A140 in Pulham, near Long Stratton, is delivering supplies across south Norfolk and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Goodies

Goodies is continuing to produce home made goods made from local produce at their store near Long Stratton.

Customers can call to place an order and collect from the shop itself (or have their orders brought to their cars in the car park) or opt to have their shopping delivered to their home. Delivery is free within 5 miles of the shop.

To find out more about Goodies Food Hall please visit www.goodiesfoodhall.co.uk

Orders can be placed by calling the shop on 01379 676880.

Grain brewery have now started making a Pilsener beer. Grain team, Frank Barrett, Grahame Read, Phil Halls and Leanne Rowe. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Grain brewery have now started making a Pilsener beer. Grain team, Frank Barrett, Grahame Read, Phil Halls and Leanne Rowe. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Watton and Swaffham

Starlings of Swaffham

Starlings of Swaffham has put a closed door policy in place, but is still open for business offering a fruit and vegetable collection service from Monday to Friday. Phone 01760 721283 and choose from a £10, £15 or £20 box, pay over the phone and collect from outside the shop.

Wild Knight Distillery

Andy Newman and Ella Wilkinson smelling the mixture of botanicals added to our personal gins at the St Giles gin making experience. Picture: Archant Andy Newman and Ella Wilkinson smelling the mixture of botanicals added to our personal gins at the St Giles gin making experience. Picture: Archant

Wild Knight Distillery near Swaffham is offering free country-wide delivery on any of its full sized bottles of its IWSC, Great Taste and World Vodka award winning spirits, including Boadicea Gin, Wild Knight English Vodka, Nelson’s Gold Caramelised Vodka and Wild Knight Espresso Martini.

wildknightdistillery.co.uk

Steven Smith Butchers

Located on the high street this local butchers is offering delivery on orders £30 and over £30. Call 01953 885467 for more information.

Myhill’s Pet and Garden

This high street based DIY shop has more than 25,000 home and pet items in stock. Customers are able to order over the phone or via email and arrange for delivery within a five mile radius of their branch.

For more information contact info@myhillspetandgarden.co.uk or call 01953 881552.

Little Gary’s Place

This well known fish and chip show is offering delivery at 12pm till 1.30pm lunchtime and 4pm till 8pm evening.

For over 65s delivery is free with a small charge for normal deliveries. To order or for more information call 01953 881116

Wymondham and Attleborough

StaceysCakeyBakes

StaceysCakeyBakes at Wymondham is offering home deliveries to doorsteps for mixed treat boxes, classic school puddings and traybakes across Norfolk and Suffolk and have also offered to do essential item runs for those that place orders to save them going out unnecessarily.

facebook.com/StaceysCakeyBakes

Wymondham Garden Centre

The garden centre is making deliveries in the local area. Customers are asked to be patient but orders can be made on 01953 3600282.

Mervs Hot Bread Kitchen

This bakery on Market Street is open from 5am - 4.30pm with safety measures in place.

Deliveries are available during opening hours with special requests and bagging arrangements. Call 01953 607118.

T.M Burrows & Son Greengrocers

Fruit and vegetables are being delivered in Attleborough and Wymondham.

You may also want to watch:

For more information and to place an order call 01953 601333 between 8am and 1pm.

Thetford

Thetford Garden Centre

The Kilverstone based centre is offering home delivery on a range of products with free delivery for orders over £30 and £3 for orders under £30.

Delivery is available within a five mile radius and the standard fees apple for over that threshold.

To order call 01842 763267 between 9am and 4pm.

One Stop, A&T Stores

This Admirals Way shop is offering delivery to vulnerable members of the community.

Call 01842 761349 for more information and what products are available.

County wide

Sunfire Spirits

Mid Norfolk-based distillery Sunfire Spirits is offering free delivery and is giving away a 100ml bottle of hand sanitiser with every order over £20. There is 10% off any order for NHS staff.

sunfirespirits.co.uk/shop

Accent Fresh

Downham Market-based Accent Fresh is offering a home delivery service across East Anglia of a range of produce boxes including fruit, vegetables, milk, bread and cheese, which can be ordered online via accentfresh.co.uk

Payment is by card or PayPal. The delivery will be left on the doorstep to minimise contact and a signature isn’t needed.

The order will be delivered within 2-3 days of ordering and if customers provide an email address or mobile number they will receive a message on the day their delivery should arrive.

Because of high levels of demand requests for deliveries on a specific day cannot be accepted. It is possible some items in the boxes might have to be substituted and they can’t accept requests for box items to be altered.

People who don’t have internet access can still place an order by calling 01366 386633 and leaving their name and number on the answering machine for a call back.

It is hoped that more products, including meat and toilet rolls, will be added to boxes soon.

They are also available to deliver to anyone using their sites as a community hub such as pubs or farm shops and will have a weekly wholesale price list for businesses who need produce.

accentfresh.co.uk

St Giles Gin

Norwich-based St Giles Gin has created a range of self isolation packs of two bottles of selected gins, plus eight assorted bottles of tonic for £75 (postage and packing free).

stgilesgin.com

Simply Cake Co

Simply Cake Co’s brownies and slices can be delivered right to your door in letterbox friendly packaging.

simplycakeco.com

Bullards

Bullards has launched its letterbox friendly Eco Pouch refills for contactless at home gin deliveries as they work towards reducing their carbon emissions and becoming plastic free by 2023.

The pouch is super light weight and made from part recycled food grade plastic and part new food grade plastic. It’s 100% recyclable and letterbox friendly meaning that the flat pack gin can be delivered by Royal Mail staff on their usual rounds and contact free.

There is a freepost label attached to the back of the Eco Pouch and Bullards ask that all empty pouches get posted back to them via any Royal Mail post box (no stamp or envelope required) so that they can then ensure all empty pouches are sent to Terracycle UK to be upcycled.

Gin production has currently stopped at the Bullards distillery as they are making hand sanitiser instead.

bullardsspirits.co.uk

Norfolk Beef Company

The Norfolk Beef Company at Booton produces beef boxes from its Hereford cattle and delivers direct to customers.

norfolkbeefcompany.co.uk

Gnaw Chocolate

Norwich-based chocolatiers Gnaw Chocolate are continuing to deliver to stores and are taking online orders.

gnawchocolate.co.uk

Norfolk Raider Cider

Based at White House Farm in Rackheath on the outskirts of Norwich, Norfolk Raider Cider is now delivering to customers all over Norfolk. They will deliver in the east of the county on Tuesdays, the north on Wednesdays, the south on Thursdays and the west on Fridays. The service is available for any order of over £10 and costs a flat rate of £5. Just select the home delivery option on the website.

norfolkraidercider.co.uk

Old Hall Farm

Old Hall Farm Shop, butchery, deli and takeaway, based just south of Norwich, sells their own raw milk, meat, local veg, dried goods, wine from local vineyards, gin from local distilleries, and much more. Click and collect will soon be available on their website and local deliveries are available, with villages grouped together to make delivery runs more efficient, two to three times a week. For delivery call 01508 333110 and oldhallfm@gmail.com.

oldhallfarm.co.uk

Home Farm Gin

Home Farm Gin at Hethersett is selling gin online crafted in small batches in Matilda the copper still and bottled by hand. Bottles can be sent out by Royal Mail and contactless local deliveries can be arranged.

homefarmgin.co.uk

Tofurei

Tofurei tofu producers in Norwich is now offering a home delivery service of vegan products across most areas of Norfolk, including ‘bake at home’ versions of the pastries and a selection of our cafe cakes and confectionary normally available from the Pottergate grab and go. They also have One Planet frozen vegan pizza, Tyne Chease and plant-based milk and they hope to be able to add fresh tofu, vegan soysages, burgers and roulade roast to their product list soon.

tofurei.co.uk