Coronavirus: £500m government boost will help district council's support network

PUBLISHED: 13:03 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 13 March 2020

South Norfolk Council has welcomed funds from central government. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Archant

A council has welcomed a £500m boost from government to support people with financial issues during the coronavirus outbreak.

South Norfolk Council has said its Help Hub will benefit from the funds and allow it to help more people in the district.

Yvonne Bendle, cabinet member for health, housing and well-being said: 'District councils are best placed to help as we are closest to our communities and understand the needs of our most vulnerable residents.

You may also want to watch:

'The services offered by the Council's Help Hub have grown over the last three years and we are now helping thousands of residents. This means that we have the contacts and the expertise to help those being affected by coronavirus.'

Yvonne Bendle, South Norfolk Councillor and cabinet member for health, housing and well-being. Picture: South Norfolk CouncilYvonne Bendle, South Norfolk Councillor and cabinet member for health, housing and well-being. Picture: South Norfolk Council

The council said it supports people who may struggle with their finances such as those on benefits.

In the past year the Help Hub has had more than 4,000 contacts with residents.

It links specialist workers from 27 agencies offering a 'no wrong door' service that prevents the need for referrals.

For more information go to www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/residents/south-norfolk-help-hub

Comments have been disabled on this article.

