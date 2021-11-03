News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Norfolk man arrested after fatal crash near Duxford

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:39 PM November 3, 2021
The A505 near Whittlesford in Cambridgeshire. Pete Tunstall, 52.

The A505 near Whittlesford in Cambridgeshire. Inserted: Pete Tunstall, 52, who was pronounced dead at the scene. - Credit: Google/Cambridgeshire Police

A man from Diss has been arrested following a fatal crash in Cambridgeshire. 

The collision took place on Friday, October 29, at 4pm on the A505 at Whittlesford. 

The crash involved a motorcycle, a grey Mercedes C200 and a blue Vauxhall Grandland X near the BP service station.

The motorcyclist, Pete Tunstall, 52, from Tring in Hertfordshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pete Tunstall

Pete Tunstall, 52, from Tring in Hertfordshire. Pete was a retired Army warrant officer and a "very experienced and safe rider", says his family - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A 38-year-old man, from Diss, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drugs and drug driving.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information, in particular dash-cam footage of the collision or any of the vehicles involved in the moments before, is urged to contact the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

Police can be contacted via webchat or online forms or on 101 quoting incident 265 of 29 October

