CCTV appeal after hundreds of pounds of alcohol stolen from Tesco store

A CCTV image has been released after bottles of alcohol worth £272 were stolen from a Tesco in Diss.

The alcohol was stolen on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at about 8.30am from the store in Victoria Road.

Norfolk Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man should contact PC Lynne Prowse on 101 quoting crime reference 36/6056/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

