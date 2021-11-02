Fly-tipper fined £1000 for dumping rubbish at service station

Snetterton Services, where around 15 bags of waste were left by the person from Diss. - Credit: Google

A person from Diss has been fined a total of £1,000 for illegally transporting rubbish and fly-tipping construction waste and plasterboard.

An online report was filed to Breckland Council enforcement officers that up to 15 bags of waste had been dumped at the Snetterton services.

Thanks to CCTV and witness statements, the council was able to identify the culprit through their vehicle.

The person initially refused to cooperate with the investigation and later claimed to have no knowledge of who was driving the car at the time.

However, with substantial evidence available, Breckland Council was able to issue three fixed penalty notices totalling £1000 against the Diss resident.

These included fines for failing to hold a waste carriers license, providing a waste transfer notice and duty of care.

Since being issued with the fine, the perpetrator has contacted the business affected to apologise and help make amends.

The retail manager suggested the person makes a donation to a charity that the company supports, rather than accepting a contribution towards clean up costs.



Councillor Gordon Bambridge, executive member for waste and the environment at Breckland Council, said: “With the help of CCTV, witness statements and excellent detective work by our officers, we have been able to issue a significant fine to a reckless fly tipper.

"I hope this makes them think twice about dumping waste in the future and deters others from being so thoughtless.”