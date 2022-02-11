Underground cables worth £17,500 stolen from Banham

Thieves pulled £17,500 of cabling out of a manhole cover in Banham overnight and left them in Quidenham Road before collecting the next day - Credit: Google

Thieves made off with £17,500 worth of underground telecommunications cable after stealing it through a manhole cover.

The cables were stolen overnight between 5.30pm and 6.30am on Wednesday, February 2 from a rural road, The Fen, in Banham.

The cabling was then taken to Quidenham Road about a mile away, where they were collected the next day.

Police are appealing for information about the theft.

Anyone with information should contact PC Ryan Smith at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/10108/22.

Alternatively the can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.

