News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Diss Mercury > News > Crime

Underground cables worth £17,500 stolen from Banham

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:38 PM February 11, 2022
Norfolk Police appeal for information after thieves steal underground cables in Banham

Thieves pulled £17,500 of cabling out of a manhole cover in Banham overnight and left them in Quidenham Road before collecting the next day - Credit: Google

Thieves made off with £17,500 worth of underground telecommunications cable after stealing it through a manhole cover.

The cables were stolen overnight between 5.30pm and 6.30am on Wednesday, February 2 from a rural road, The Fen, in Banham.

The cabling was then taken to Quidenham Road about a mile away, where they were collected the next day.

Police are appealing for information about the theft.

Anyone with information should contact PC Ryan Smith at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/10108/22.

Alternatively the can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Esso Tollgate service station in Bury St Edmunds

Planning and Development

New fuel and electric charging station plans for Eye

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Mick the Baker Diss new bakery

'One man band' baker sells out on first day of new business

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A man moves a roll of loft insulation

Millions to be spent to improve hundreds of Norfolk homes

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Briton Brush Company's annual Summer outing to Skegness from Wymondham station c.1935.

Heritage

What was one of the most common jobs in Norfolk in the 18th century?

Derek James

Author Picture Icon