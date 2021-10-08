Arrest in Diss after police carry out drug warrants
Published: 1:17 PM October 8, 2021
One person was arrested in Diss this morning after police searched a property.
Police carried out two drug warrants on October 8 following concerns reported to them by members of the public.
Enquiries are ongoing.
South Norfolk police tweeted: "Please report any information around drug supply to police on 101."
Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
