Arrest in Diss after police carry out drug warrants

Published: 1:17 PM October 8, 2021

Police carried out two drug warrants - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

One person was arrested in Diss this morning after police searched a property.

Police carried out two drug warrants on October 8 following concerns reported to them by members of the public.

Enquiries are ongoing.

South Norfolk police tweeted: "Please report any information around drug supply to police on 101."

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More to follow.

