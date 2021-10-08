News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Arrest in Diss after police carry out drug warrants

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:17 PM October 8, 2021   
One person was arrested in Diss this morning after police searched a property. 

Police carried out two drug warrants on October 8 following concerns reported to them by members of the public.

Enquiries are ongoing.

South Norfolk police tweeted: "Please report any information around drug supply to police on 101."

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More to follow.

