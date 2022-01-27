News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Diss Mercury > News > Crime

Trailer, ride-on lawnmower and chainsaw stolen during village burglary

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:14 PM January 27, 2022
A Ifor Williams trailer was one of the items stolen during the Weybread burglary.

An Ifor Williams trailer was one of the items stolen during the burglary in Weybread. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A ride-on lawnmower, trailer, chainsaw and hedge trimmer have been stolen after thieves broke into an outbuilding in a quiet Suffolk village.

Police are looking for witnesses after the burglary took place in Weybread just off Mill Lane at some point between 6pm on Sunday, January 23, and 9am on Tuesday, January 25.

Suspects gained access to an outbuilding by cutting off a padlock and stole a John Deere ride-on lawnmower, Ifor Williams trailer, a chainsaw and a hedge trimmer.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or who has information that could help the inquiry is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/5056/22.

Suffolk Live News
Diss News

