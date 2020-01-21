Search

Dangerous lorries targeted in A140 crackdown

PUBLISHED: 12:01 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 21 January 2020

Lorries stopped on the A140 at Eye during a police HGV day of action. Police: Norfolk-Suffolk Police

Archant

Tired drivers working over permitted hours behind the wheel and lorries carrying dangerous loads were discovered during a police operation on the A140.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads & Armed Policing Team (RAPT) targeting heavy goods vehicles on January 20.

Centred around Eye Airfield, close to the Norfolk-Suffolk border, RAPT officers were deployed to strategic locations on the A140 and surrounding roads with the intention of identifying and stopping vehicles suspected of any offences.

In total 42 vehicles were escorted to the site, with only 15 leaving clear of any offences.

Officers issued 13 Traffic Offence Reports, 10 of which were for HGVs carrying dangerously unsecured loads.

In a tweet RAPT officers said: "We had a hay lorry into the site loaded over the headboard and nothing securing the front of the load. Under heavy braking, there is only one way that it is going to go. Very dangerous and could have fatal consequences if it was to fall off."

Fixed penalties were issued to drivers for working hours offences and a number of defects to lorries were also indentified.

