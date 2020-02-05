Search

Advanced search

Dental practice seeks to expand in town with no places for new patients

PUBLISHED: 12:13 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 05 February 2020

Diss Dental Health Centre plans to expand to meet growing demand in town where there are currently no practices taking on new NHS patients. Picture: Getty

Diss Dental Health Centre plans to expand to meet growing demand in town where there are currently no practices taking on new NHS patients. Picture: Getty

Archant

A dental practice in a town with no places for new NHS patients is seeking to expand its facilities in a bid to address growing demand.

Diss Dental Health Centre has submitted plans to expand into the neighbouring property in Mount Street. Picture: GoogleDiss Dental Health Centre has submitted plans to expand into the neighbouring property in Mount Street. Picture: Google

Diss Dental Health Centre, on Mount Street, has applied to change the use of the adjoining building from a residential dwelling and submitted plans to expand its facilities in order to take on more patients.

You may also want to watch:

Plans submitted to South Norfolk Council would link the two Grade II listed properties via the existing ground floor X-ray room with proposed new waiting room, reception, treatment room and disabled facilities that would enable the treatment of people in wheelchairs.

MORE: Patients share their stories of dentist place shortages

Its submission states: "Diss Dental Health Centre is in need of additional space with the increased demand in the number of patients. The additional space is required to provide additional treatment rooms along with additional space for the increased number of patients and staffing requirements."

According to NHS service search, no dentists in Diss or the surrounding area, including Diss Dental Health Centre, are currently accepting new patients without a referral from a practitioner.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flap over Diss chickens hits national headlines and This Morning

The problem of feral chickens in Diss beign discussed on This Morning between hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and guests Matthew Wright and Anne Diamond. Picture: ITV

Roadworks on town’s main road delayed due to ‘unsuitable weather’

There will be traffic lights on the A1066 Victoria Road at Diss due to roadworks. Picture: Archant Library

New homes plans changed after outcry over impact on army cadet base

The base of Harleston Army Cadets on Station Hill. Picture: Simon Parkin

Motorists face 25-mile diversion due to flooding measures

Garboldisham Road in Kenninghall will be closed and traffic diverted 25-miles via Diss. Picture: Archant Library

Man used covert cameras to spy on women and children at leisure centre

Tony Spencer, from Eye, who has been jailed for hacking iCloud accounts to obtain private images and filming people changing at Diss Leisure Centre. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Flap over Diss chickens hits national headlines and This Morning

The problem of feral chickens in Diss beign discussed on This Morning between hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and guests Matthew Wright and Anne Diamond. Picture: ITV

Roadworks on town’s main road delayed due to ‘unsuitable weather’

There will be traffic lights on the A1066 Victoria Road at Diss due to roadworks. Picture: Archant Library

New homes plans changed after outcry over impact on army cadet base

The base of Harleston Army Cadets on Station Hill. Picture: Simon Parkin

Motorists face 25-mile diversion due to flooding measures

Garboldisham Road in Kenninghall will be closed and traffic diverted 25-miles via Diss. Picture: Archant Library

Man used covert cameras to spy on women and children at leisure centre

Tony Spencer, from Eye, who has been jailed for hacking iCloud accounts to obtain private images and filming people changing at Diss Leisure Centre. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Diss Mercury

Dental practice seeks to expand in town with no places for new patients

Diss Dental Health Centre plans to expand to meet growing demand in town where there are currently no practices taking on new NHS patients. Picture: Getty

Is this your stolen jewellery? Appeal to trace rightful owners

Items of jewellery that may have been stolen in Norfolk or Suffolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

New homes plans changed after outcry over impact on army cadet base

The base of Harleston Army Cadets on Station Hill. Picture: Simon Parkin

LISTEN: ‘It’s like a game of Whac-A-Mole’: Police chief on County Lines, his future and fighting crime in Norfolk

Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams

Motorists face 25-mile diversion due to flooding measures

Garboldisham Road in Kenninghall will be closed and traffic diverted 25-miles via Diss. Picture: Archant Library
Drive 24