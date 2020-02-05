Dental practice seeks to expand in town with no places for new patients

Diss Dental Health Centre plans to expand to meet growing demand in town where there are currently no practices taking on new NHS patients. Picture: Getty Archant

A dental practice in a town with no places for new NHS patients is seeking to expand its facilities in a bid to address growing demand.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Diss Dental Health Centre has submitted plans to expand into the neighbouring property in Mount Street. Picture: Google Diss Dental Health Centre has submitted plans to expand into the neighbouring property in Mount Street. Picture: Google

Diss Dental Health Centre, on Mount Street, has applied to change the use of the adjoining building from a residential dwelling and submitted plans to expand its facilities in order to take on more patients.

You may also want to watch:

Plans submitted to South Norfolk Council would link the two Grade II listed properties via the existing ground floor X-ray room with proposed new waiting room, reception, treatment room and disabled facilities that would enable the treatment of people in wheelchairs.

MORE: Patients share their stories of dentist place shortages

Its submission states: "Diss Dental Health Centre is in need of additional space with the increased demand in the number of patients. The additional space is required to provide additional treatment rooms along with additional space for the increased number of patients and staffing requirements."

According to NHS service search, no dentists in Diss or the surrounding area, including Diss Dental Health Centre, are currently accepting new patients without a referral from a practitioner.