News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Diss Mercury > News

Group to raise awareness of human rights campaign at Christmas fayre

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 4:51 PM November 17, 2021
Diss Amnesty members Ruth Joys and Jackie Gooch.

Diss Amnesty members Ruth Joys and Jackie Gooch at an event in 2019. - Credit: Jackie Gooch

A group of campaigners from Diss is hoping to raise local awareness of an international human rights campaign at a Christmas event this week.

Diss Amnesty International group is joining people across the world in a letter writing campaign named 'Write to Rights' to help 10 people, including Imoleayo Adeyeun Michael from Nigeria and Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist from China.

As part of the Amnesty International event, the group will be at a Christmas Fayre at the United Reform Church on Mere Street from 9am to 1pm on Friday, November 19 to raise awareness and get local support.

Group outside the United Reform Church at previous event.

Group outside the United Reform Church at previous event. - Credit: Cindy Greenway

They will also be selling cards and homemade toys for Christmas alongside other stall holders.

A spokesperson said: "Last year four of the five people we campaigned for received justice and freedom.

"This year Diss locals will join millions around the world sending letters, emails, cards, and texts to support 10 people who have been jailed, tortured, attacked or disappeared just for standing up for their rights."

The group held events last month which involved a human rights art works display in Morrisons by Diss High School pupils.

Cynthia Greenway and Jackie Gooch with display in Morrisons in Diss of art and writing works on human right.

Cynthia Greenway and Jackie Gooch with display in Morrisons in Diss of art and writing works on human right. - Credit: Jules Greenway


Most Read

  1. 1 Buses diverted in south Norfolk due to burst water main
  2. 2 Case adjourned for woman charged with causing death by careless driving
  3. 3 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  1. 4 What do Amazon's credit card changes mean for you?
  2. 5 Council considers enforcement over biogas planning changes
  3. 6 Bid to turn part of former hotel into apartments
  4. 7 Joy for Jacob, 5, after winning right to name new gritter
  5. 8 Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub
  6. 9 Steam trains to run at night with illuminations this Christmas
  7. 10 Email blunder triggers claims MP 'failing to represent constituents'
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The group caught the attention of people locally, from a bus driver to passersby in Norwich.

Group of 17 takes town by storm after all dressing up as Ali G

Sarah Hussain

person
People practice social distancing while queuing outside a Tesco Extra store in Twickenham, London, a

Tesco and Co-op recall food items over allergy concerns

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Richard and his wife to be Marion in 1942.

Second World War airman's lost gift from wife found on airfield 80 years on

Sarah Hussain

person
ipswich crown court

Man ran into traffic after using cannabis from 'bad batch'

Jane Hunt

person