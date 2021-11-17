Group to raise awareness of human rights campaign at Christmas fayre
- Credit: Jackie Gooch
A group of campaigners from Diss is hoping to raise local awareness of an international human rights campaign at a Christmas event this week.
Diss Amnesty International group is joining people across the world in a letter writing campaign named 'Write to Rights' to help 10 people, including Imoleayo Adeyeun Michael from Nigeria and Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist from China.
As part of the Amnesty International event, the group will be at a Christmas Fayre at the United Reform Church on Mere Street from 9am to 1pm on Friday, November 19 to raise awareness and get local support.
They will also be selling cards and homemade toys for Christmas alongside other stall holders.
A spokesperson said: "Last year four of the five people we campaigned for received justice and freedom.
"This year Diss locals will join millions around the world sending letters, emails, cards, and texts to support 10 people who have been jailed, tortured, attacked or disappeared just for standing up for their rights."
The group held events last month which involved a human rights art works display in Morrisons by Diss High School pupils.
Most Read
- 1 Buses diverted in south Norfolk due to burst water main
- 2 Case adjourned for woman charged with causing death by careless driving
- 3 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
- 4 What do Amazon's credit card changes mean for you?
- 5 Council considers enforcement over biogas planning changes
- 6 Bid to turn part of former hotel into apartments
- 7 Joy for Jacob, 5, after winning right to name new gritter
- 8 Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub
- 9 Steam trains to run at night with illuminations this Christmas
- 10 Email blunder triggers claims MP 'failing to represent constituents'