Group to raise awareness of human rights campaign at Christmas fayre

Diss Amnesty members Ruth Joys and Jackie Gooch at an event in 2019. - Credit: Jackie Gooch

A group of campaigners from Diss is hoping to raise local awareness of an international human rights campaign at a Christmas event this week.

Diss Amnesty International group is joining people across the world in a letter writing campaign named 'Write to Rights' to help 10 people, including Imoleayo Adeyeun Michael from Nigeria and Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist from China.

As part of the Amnesty International event, the group will be at a Christmas Fayre at the United Reform Church on Mere Street from 9am to 1pm on Friday, November 19 to raise awareness and get local support.

Group outside the United Reform Church at previous event. - Credit: Cindy Greenway

They will also be selling cards and homemade toys for Christmas alongside other stall holders.

A spokesperson said: "Last year four of the five people we campaigned for received justice and freedom.

"This year Diss locals will join millions around the world sending letters, emails, cards, and texts to support 10 people who have been jailed, tortured, attacked or disappeared just for standing up for their rights."

The group held events last month which involved a human rights art works display in Morrisons by Diss High School pupils.

Cynthia Greenway and Jackie Gooch with display in Morrisons in Diss of art and writing works on human right. - Credit: Jules Greenway



