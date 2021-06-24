Video
Diss 'beacon of hope' remembers lives lost to coronavirus
- Credit: Diss Town Council
A 'beacon of hope' in Diss has been lit for the first time in memory of lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
Work got under way in the autumn to establish a new beacon in Diss Park, providing a place for local people to reflect in years to come.
Members of Diss Town Council highlighted the need for a “symbol of light and remembrance” and a legacy for future generations.
Up to £2,000 from the council’s events and park reserves was therefore allocated to turn the vision into reality.
And finally, on Monday (June 21), a special ceremony was held as the beacon was lit for the first time.
Similar events are also being planned for special and solemn occasions.
Facing St Mary's Church and overlooking Diss Mere, the beacon will, in due course, be complemented with a plinth around its base which will house a time capsule.
Local schoolchildren will be invited to contribute, creating a unique material record of an unprecedented moment in history.
