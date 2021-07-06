Care home residents donate scarves knitted during lockdown to school
- Credit: Nigel Iskander
A care home has brightened up the lives of schoolchildren by gifting an assortment of handknitted scarves.
Residents at De Lucy House, in Diss, decided to set up a knitting group during lockdown and thought their efforts could benefit youngsters in the local area.
In a bid to keep them warm over autumn and winter, they have donated a number of scarves to pupils at Roydon Primary School.
One of the knitters, Elsie Weston, 88, delivered them to the school where she was greeted by year 1 pupils Darcie and James, both six.
Nikki Clark, activities coordinator at De Lucy House, said: "We know it’s the height of summer but our lovely residents spent lockdown knitting scarves for our friends at Roydon Primary School, ready for the autumn.
“We originally decided to knit for the school’s reading club who used to come to De Lucy House once a week, but the ladies got very productive and we soon had over forty little scarves."
