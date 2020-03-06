See inside town's coffee shop after £96,000 refurbishment

Costa as been in Diss for the past 10 years with some members of staff being there since day one. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

A coffee shop has re-opened in a town's high street following a £96,000 refurbishment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The store was reopened by Diss mayor Sonia Browne. Picture: Scoffs Group The store was reopened by Diss mayor Sonia Browne. Picture: Scoffs Group

Costa, in Mere Street, Diss, closed on February 24 for 10 days while it was completely revamped.

Owned by Scoffs Group Uk, the largest Costa franchisee in the UK with more than 90 outlets, it has a budget of £4m to roll out a host of changes to its shops.

CEO Anthony Tagliamonti said: "We have been in the town for 10 years now, every five we have a refit.

"We are so happy to be in Diss, it's a great store with a strong community with loyal customers.

Costa has reopened in Diss following a refurbishment of more than £90,000, Picture: Marc Betts Costa has reopened in Diss following a refurbishment of more than £90,000, Picture: Marc Betts

"It's been great to hear the comments from customers today, we can tell they take pride in their local coffee shop. It's good to see that they are pleased with the changes we've put in place. It's a lot brighter, with a new layout and more space."

You may also want to watch:

The work has been brought up-to-date to fit Costa's style while also installing eco-fridges, a larger counter, and more seating.

The team said these changes have allowed them to expand their range of food with more vegan and gluten free options.

Costa has reopened in Diss following a refurbishment of more than £90,000, Picture: Marc Betts Costa has reopened in Diss following a refurbishment of more than £90,000, Picture: Marc Betts

All the furniture and equipment that was replaced in the shop has been donated to charities in the area.

Danny Kent, property developer director, said: "The furniture, art and mirrors we removed were donated to local charities with the church taking some of it for its new community hub, they couldn't take it all but that went to another charity we work with which works with those in need to supply furniture and works with housing associations.

"We have extended the counter to allow our staff to have more room with more seating in the store, about 10pc, new artwork and its all been update to Costa's new design.

"We have about 25 refurbishments planned for the rest of this year, across the country, but our next will also be in Norfolk."

Costa has reopened in Diss following a refurbishment of more than £90,000. Pictured: The team at Costa and from the Scoffs Group, Picture: Marc Betts Costa has reopened in Diss following a refurbishment of more than £90,000. Pictured: The team at Costa and from the Scoffs Group, Picture: Marc Betts

Despite the large investment more work is to be carried out on the store with improved disability access expected to be installed in the next few days.

The group's next project is focusing on its Thetford Costa.