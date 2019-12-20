Saved! Award winning cycling event will go ahead in 2020

Kraig Higlett and Kirsty Snowden at the Diss Cyclathon. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

An award winning cycling event that has raised more than £40,000 for charity has been saved after a new organiser was found.

The Pedal Revolution organise events such as the Tour de Broads. Picture: Julian Claxton Photography The Pedal Revolution organise events such as the Tour de Broads. Picture: Julian Claxton Photography

Diss Cyclathon was in danger of being cancelled as the original organisers stood down due to personal commitments.

But now, cycling social enterprise The Pedal Revolution have come forward to take the reigns, securing its future.

Retiring organisers, Alan Franks and Neil Collins, set-up the event four years ago.

Mr Franks said: "We are so proud of what we have achieved and with personal commitments now preventing us from continuing the event, to persuade a local not-for-profit social enterprise who share our passion for cycling take the reins again is wonderful.

Neil Turner of Pedal Revolution. Picture: Simon Finlay Neil Turner of Pedal Revolution. Picture: Simon Finlay

"It is a new era for our event; we may now be able to participate ourselves."

The Pedal Revolution, a Norfolk based not-for-profit organisation, has helped to deliver community projects, mass participation cycling events and have promoted the cycling equivalent of the park run; enabling nearly 900 new riders to start cycling each year.

Events manager for The Cycling Revolution, Helen Rainbow, worked with the outgoing organisers and praised their efforts.

She said: "The Diss Cyclathon is a superbly organised and run event to professional standards and the volunteer team have done an amazing job over the last few years not only to cement the events position in the local calendar but to win a national award in recognition of their achievements.

"We are delighted to help take the event forward and look forward to making it another day to celebrate cycling and what South Norfolk has to offer."

Diss Cyclathon hosts three routes of 25, 50 or 100 miles as well as family rides of five, 10 or 15 miles, with the aim to get everyone on two wheels.

The Pedal Revolution was created by Norfolk cycling retailer Pedal Revolution nearly eight years ago.

Founder, Neil Turner, said: "Our events programme has developed; now we have nearly one major event a month, every month throughout the year to engage, inspire and enable local people into cycling, regular riders challenge themselves and welcome riders from around the UK into what we think is one of the best cycling landscapes in the country."