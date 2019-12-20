Search

Advanced search

Saved! Award winning cycling event will go ahead in 2020

PUBLISHED: 11:13 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 20 December 2019

Kraig Higlett and Kirsty Snowden at the Diss Cyclathon. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Kraig Higlett and Kirsty Snowden at the Diss Cyclathon. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

An award winning cycling event that has raised more than £40,000 for charity has been saved after a new organiser was found.

The Pedal Revolution organise events such as the Tour de Broads. Picture: Julian Claxton PhotographyThe Pedal Revolution organise events such as the Tour de Broads. Picture: Julian Claxton Photography

Diss Cyclathon was in danger of being cancelled as the original organisers stood down due to personal commitments.

But now, cycling social enterprise The Pedal Revolution have come forward to take the reigns, securing its future.

Retiring organisers, Alan Franks and Neil Collins, set-up the event four years ago.

Mr Franks said: "We are so proud of what we have achieved and with personal commitments now preventing us from continuing the event, to persuade a local not-for-profit social enterprise who share our passion for cycling take the reins again is wonderful.

Neil Turner of Pedal Revolution. Picture: Simon FinlayNeil Turner of Pedal Revolution. Picture: Simon Finlay

"It is a new era for our event; we may now be able to participate ourselves."

You may also want to watch:

The Pedal Revolution, a Norfolk based not-for-profit organisation, has helped to deliver community projects, mass participation cycling events and have promoted the cycling equivalent of the park run; enabling nearly 900 new riders to start cycling each year.

Events manager for The Cycling Revolution, Helen Rainbow, worked with the outgoing organisers and praised their efforts.

She said: "The Diss Cyclathon is a superbly organised and run event to professional standards and the volunteer team have done an amazing job over the last few years not only to cement the events position in the local calendar but to win a national award in recognition of their achievements.

"We are delighted to help take the event forward and look forward to making it another day to celebrate cycling and what South Norfolk has to offer."

Diss Cyclathon hosts three routes of 25, 50 or 100 miles as well as family rides of five, 10 or 15 miles, with the aim to get everyone on two wheels.

The Pedal Revolution was created by Norfolk cycling retailer Pedal Revolution nearly eight years ago.

Founder, Neil Turner, said: "Our events programme has developed; now we have nearly one major event a month, every month throughout the year to engage, inspire and enable local people into cycling, regular riders challenge themselves and welcome riders from around the UK into what we think is one of the best cycling landscapes in the country."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One arrested over theft from man in 90s as pair identified

Police have arrest a man in connection with a theft from a man in his 90s in Diss. Picture: James Bass

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Dogs targeted with poison hidden in chocolate

Mark Chenery was walking his dogs when he discovered poisonous treats that had been deliberately left on the ground. Photo: Mark Chenery

‘Long Stratton bypass is next’: A140 roundabout completion celebrated

Workers from contractors Tarmac, district and county councillors celebrate completion of the new A140 Hempnall roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

Next of kin informed over death of man found in river at Diss

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

One arrested over theft from man in 90s as pair identified

Police have arrest a man in connection with a theft from a man in his 90s in Diss. Picture: James Bass

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Dogs targeted with poison hidden in chocolate

Mark Chenery was walking his dogs when he discovered poisonous treats that had been deliberately left on the ground. Photo: Mark Chenery

‘Long Stratton bypass is next’: A140 roundabout completion celebrated

Workers from contractors Tarmac, district and county councillors celebrate completion of the new A140 Hempnall roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

Next of kin informed over death of man found in river at Diss

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Diss Mercury

Saved! Award winning cycling event will go ahead in 2020

Kraig Higlett and Kirsty Snowden at the Diss Cyclathon. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

Vet’s warning after four dogs poisoned

Mark Chenery was walking his dogs when he discovered poisonous treats that had been deliberately left on the ground. Photo: Mark Chenery

More than 100 young people in care to receive a gift this Christmas

More than 100 young people, who will be spending Christmas in care will be receiving a bag of gifts this holiday- all thanks to the generosity of the Norfolk’s shoppers. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Village estate approved despite neighbour’s objections

Plans have been approved to build a new estate in North Lopham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists