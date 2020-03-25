Search

Meet the 12-year-old hoping to shake-up politics

PUBLISHED: 11:15 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 25 March 2020

Trans girl Kate Gladwell, is standing for Youth Parliament Elections in Norfolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A student is hoping to bring issues affecting young people to the forefront as she stands for parliament.

Kate Gladwell, 12, is standing to be Youth Parliament MP for South and East Norfolk. If elected she will represent young people aged from 11-18 in regular meetings with MP Richard Bacon and have the opportunity to talk in the House of Commons three times a year with the prime minister.

The Diss High School pupil said: “I’ve always been into politics having watched it on the television but it has made me angry with all the politicians talking about factors that matter to the economy and Brexit.

“Being a kid, they don’t talk about the stuff that impact us in our daily lives and what will affect our future.”

Miss Gladwell wants to highlight climate change, mental health, and trans rights, following her transition in recent years.

She added: “I think the government already do some work around mental health, although it is charity lead, but mental health issues are increasing in younger people and climate change is a big aspect to literally every young person.

“The government needs to be more aware of young people discovering more about their gender and identities from a younger age. It’s something that leads in mental health but it comes down to educating people.

“There are no extensive measures that needs to be put in place, it is about education. LGBT+ is a big part of people’s culture now and being trans you can often feel left out.

“People are aware of gay, lesbian and bisexual people but I feel like being trans and non-binary we are left out.”

Youth Parliament was founded by Andrew Rowe, the former MP for Faversham and Mid-Kent, in 2000.

More than 500,000 people aged between the ages of 11-18 voted last year for the parliament’s 369 members with 90pc of constituencies represented.

Polls are open from March 23 until March 30 with votes gathered through an online submission form.

For more information about the candidates and how to vote go to www.mi-event.info/event/southandeastnorfolk

