Storm Ciara: Dangerous roof forces closure of post office

PUBLISHED: 15:26 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 10 February 2020

Diss Post Office closed and cordoned off due to damage caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Simon Parkin

Diss Post Office closed and cordoned off due to damage caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Simon Parkin

The risk to customers of being hit by falling roof tiles following the Storm Ciara has seen the closure of a post office.

Roof tiles on Diss Post Office have been deemed too dangerous after Storm Ciara. Picture: Simon ParkinRoof tiles on Diss Post Office have been deemed too dangerous after Storm Ciara. Picture: Simon Parkin

Damage to the roof of Diss Post Office caused by the gale force winds has seen it deemed it too dangerous to open to the public.

Notice on the door of Diss Post Office explaining to sutomers why it is closed. Picture: Simon ParkinNotice on the door of Diss Post Office explaining to sutomers why it is closed. Picture: Simon Parkin

The imposing purpose-built building on Market Place, which opened in 1953 and is one of the last Crown Post Offices still operating in the country, has been cordoned off to keep passers-by away from any falling debris.

A notice on the closed Post Office door states: "Due to loose roof tiles above the entrance this office has to close due to public safety".

A spokesman for the Post Office said: "Our property team will be assessing the damage and how quickly we will be able to get the branch re-opened.

"Public safety is obviously paramount and we can't have loose tiles falling down on people.

"Once the severity of the damage has been assessed if we are not in a position to re-open the branch immediately temporary arrangements will be put in place to provide services."

