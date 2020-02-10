Storm Ciara: Dangerous roof forces closure of post office

Diss Post Office closed and cordoned off due to damage caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

The risk to customers of being hit by falling roof tiles following the Storm Ciara has seen the closure of a post office.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roof tiles on Diss Post Office have been deemed too dangerous after Storm Ciara. Picture: Simon Parkin Roof tiles on Diss Post Office have been deemed too dangerous after Storm Ciara. Picture: Simon Parkin

Damage to the roof of Diss Post Office caused by the gale force winds has seen it deemed it too dangerous to open to the public.

Notice on the door of Diss Post Office explaining to sutomers why it is closed. Picture: Simon Parkin Notice on the door of Diss Post Office explaining to sutomers why it is closed. Picture: Simon Parkin

The imposing purpose-built building on Market Place, which opened in 1953 and is one of the last Crown Post Offices still operating in the country, has been cordoned off to keep passers-by away from any falling debris.

You may also want to watch:

A notice on the closed Post Office door states: "Due to loose roof tiles above the entrance this office has to close due to public safety".

A spokesman for the Post Office said: "Our property team will be assessing the damage and how quickly we will be able to get the branch re-opened.

"Public safety is obviously paramount and we can't have loose tiles falling down on people.

"Once the severity of the damage has been assessed if we are not in a position to re-open the branch immediately temporary arrangements will be put in place to provide services."

MORE: Storm Ciara: Pubs suffer losses having cancelled Sunday lunch due to power cuts