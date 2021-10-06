Norfolk RAF hero who lost both legs wins national awards

Published: 5:43 PM October 6, 2021

Sgt Duncan Slater has won the Against All Odds category and the Overall Champion title at the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons 2021. - Credit: Mark Bullimore Photography 2021

A former RAF sergeant who lost both legs in a bomb blast in Afghanistan has won two awards at the national Brave Britons awards 2021.

Sgt Duncan Slater, from Scole near Diss, was named as the Overall Champion and Against All Odds winner at the awards which celebrate remarkable people.

The Overall Champion award was presented by Falklands War hero Simon Weston, who, over the years, has been an inspiration to Duncan.

Mr Slater said: “To win these awards is unbelievable. It’s a huge privilege just to be here among all of the other finalists.

“I don’t want to embarrass him but Simon Weston has been a huge inspiration of mine. I have followed a lot of the stuff he has done and I just think he is an amazing human being.

“I can’t believe I have won these awards. It’s just phenomenal. It’s just topped of my year perfectly.”

Duncan, who is originally from Muir of Ord, near Inverness, Scotland, joined the RAF Regiment when he was 19 following in the footsteps of his dad and grandad who both served in the RAF.

In 2009 he broke almost every bone in his body and lost both legs when the armoured vehicle he was travelling in was struck by a roadside bomb in Helmand Province.