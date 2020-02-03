Search

Roadworks on town's main road delayed due to 'unsuitable weather'

PUBLISHED: 10:49 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 03 February 2020

There will be traffic lights on the A1066 Victoria Road at Diss due to roadworks. Picture: Archant Library

There will be traffic lights on the A1066 Victoria Road at Diss due to roadworks. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

Work to repair drains that will see motorists facing disruption and temporary traffic lights along the busiest road in Diss has been delayed.

Norfolk County Council said work to install drainage channels on the Victoria Road between the Tesco and Morrisons roundabouts originally due to take place on February 2 had to be postponed "due to the likelihood of unsuitable weather".

The £5,000 work will now be carried out on February 9. It is being undertaken on a Sunday to minimise the disruption.

Traffic will be controlled using temporary traffic lights between the two mini roundabouts at one of the busiest parts of the main A1066 road through the town.

A spokesman said: "We would like to thank people for their patience while these works to deal with standing water along the edge of the road are carried out."

Meanwhile Manor Road in Roydon will be closed to traffic on February 13 from the junction with Queensway to south of the junction with Brewers Green Lane while BT remove poles from the verge.

