Search

Advanced search

'Terrible blow for the town': Diss shoppers' reaction to Beales collapse

PUBLISHED: 15:30 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 20 January 2020

Beales store in Diss faces uncertain futuire after national chain went into administration. Picture: Simon Parkin

Beales store in Diss faces uncertain futuire after national chain went into administration. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Shoppers have reacted with sadness to department store chain Beales going into administration putting the future of its Diss store at risk of permanent closure.

Shopper Jeanette Vial outside Beales store in Diss. Picture: Simon ParkinShopper Jeanette Vial outside Beales store in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

The national chain, which runs shops across Norfolk and Suffolk, including in Beccles, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, has appointed KPMG as administrators.

They said that no stores will be closed immediately and there will be no instant job losses.

The Diss store is one of the largest on Mere Street. Beales acquired it from Westgate department stores in 2011.

Beales final reductions sale at store in Diss now looks sadly prophetic. Picture: Simon ParkinBeales final reductions sale at store in Diss now looks sadly prophetic. Picture: Simon Parkin

There are no obviously signs of it having gone into administration, however the final clearance sales signs in the windows now look grimly prophetic.

Shoppers expressed a mixture of sadness and resignation that another shop could be lost from the town centre.

You may also want to watch:

Jeanette Vial, from Stradbroke, said: "It's such a shame. I come quite a lot. It's a traditional shop, like a little department store, so it will be so sad if it goes. I know a few of the girls who work there too, so I am so sad that they will probably lose their jobs too.

"This is probably the biggest shop on Mere Street so it will be terrible for the town if it closes. It is really gutting."

MORE: Department store chain Beales collapses into administration

Sue Donaldson, who lives in Oakley, said: "It has always been there for the 35 years I've lived here. It was the Co-Op and Westgate, now the town won't have a department store at all.

"It seems to be happening everywhere and it will hit Diss hard. There aren't many places left selling clothes in town and no shoe shops at all. Like most people I have to go to Norwich more and more now."

Bev North, from Diss, said: "Shops are struggling everywhere, it's the internet. Also the selection of clothes they sell isn't very inspiring. It's OK for a few basics but they needed to do more to attract people."

Derek and Elaine Chestney, from Pulham Market, were just heading into the store. Mr Chestney said: "We shop here and at the one in Beccles. We had heard it was struggling but it'd be a real shame if they closed.

"It is a big store, right in the centre. More room for charity shops I suppose."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brother of missing ex-Royal Marine makes emotional plea

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald has been missing for more than 10 days. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

‘Terrible blow for the town’: Diss shoppers’ reaction to Beales collapse

Beales store in Diss faces uncertain futuire after national chain went into administration. Picture: Simon Parkin

Can you help police find this missing 47-year-old?

Lee Fitzgerald, who has been missing from his home in Gislingham, near Eye, since January 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Health and safety executive died in A140 crash, an inquest hears

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Department store chain Beales collapses into administration

Beales Department Store in Diss, which has collapsed into administration. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Most Read

Brother of missing ex-Royal Marine makes emotional plea

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald has been missing for more than 10 days. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

‘Terrible blow for the town’: Diss shoppers’ reaction to Beales collapse

Beales store in Diss faces uncertain futuire after national chain went into administration. Picture: Simon Parkin

Can you help police find this missing 47-year-old?

Lee Fitzgerald, who has been missing from his home in Gislingham, near Eye, since January 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Health and safety executive died in A140 crash, an inquest hears

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Department store chain Beales collapses into administration

Beales Department Store in Diss, which has collapsed into administration. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Latest from the Diss Mercury

‘Terrible blow for the town’: Diss shoppers’ reaction to Beales collapse

Beales store in Diss faces uncertain futuire after national chain went into administration. Picture: Simon Parkin

Brother of missing ex-Royal Marine makes emotional plea

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald has been missing for more than 10 days. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Wellbeing choir hits high notes for cancer research

Michael Dann (right) and Debbie Adams (left) of Cancer Research UK, with members of Discord, The Wellbeing Choir. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Department store chain Beales collapses into administration

Beales Department Store in Diss, which has collapsed into administration. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Still no owner for dog dumped at shelter more than a year ago

Eddie the three-year-old foxhound is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Snetterton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists