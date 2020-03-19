Coronavirus: Council still able to serve but cancels all face-to-face meetings

Diss Town Council offices. Photograph Simon Parker Archant

A town council has said it is still open to enquires but face-to-face meetings will be cancelled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sonia Browne is the mayor of Diss. Picture: Diss Town Council Sonia Browne is the mayor of Diss. Picture: Diss Town Council

Diss Town Council will still be taking residents’ enquiring via Email and telephone but meetings have been suspended for the “foreseeable” future.

A spokesman said: “Councillors and staff from Diss Town Council are encouraging all members of its community to follow the latest government guidance regarding the coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

“We hope that with the recommended guidelines, the impact of Covid-19 can be mitigated in Diss and the surrounding parishes.”

The council, which owns the Diss Youth and Community Centre, has apologised to hirers of the hall due to making the “difficult decision” to cancel all events.

Diss Council can be contacted on 01379 643848 or towncouncil@diss.gov.uk.

It comes as Watton Town Council closed its offices, in Wayland Hall, Watton, to the public following a member of staff coming in contact with a coronavirus patient.