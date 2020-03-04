Search

Advanced search

Snetterton brewery wins bottled beer of the year

PUBLISHED: 13:51 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 04 March 2020

Brewer at Elmtree Brewery in Snetterton Allan Cooper, right, being award for his winning beer Terra Firma. Picture: Richard Dixon

Brewer at Elmtree Brewery in Snetterton Allan Cooper, right, being award for his winning beer Terra Firma. Picture: Richard Dixon

Archant

A brewery based in Snetterton has received the Champion Bottled Beer of Norfolk 2020 award from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

CARMA members visiting the Elmtree Brewery in Snetterton. Picture: Richard DixonCARMA members visiting the Elmtree Brewery in Snetterton. Picture: Richard Dixon

Terra Firma, a strong Barley Wine brewed by Elmtree Brewery, has received the award after going up against 49 beers from brewers across the county.

Judges described the 7.8pc beer as 'rich, well balanced and complex with a dark fruit base' and was given the accolade after a yearlong series of tastings by the taste panel.

You may also want to watch:

Panel chair, Alan Edwards, said: "The purpose of the competition is to promote awareness of this option and enable drinkers to seek out the quality beers available.

"We have some excellent breweries in the county and it is certainly worthwhile seeking out their beers."

The runner up was Lignum Vitae, a strong IPA type bitter brewed by the Grain Brewery from Alburgh.

Elmtree also claimed third place with their porter, Winter Solstice, brewed with added vanilla and cinnamon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Old farm buildings to be transformed into swimming pool and fitness studio

Redundant farm buildings in Stuston, near Diss, are to be transformed into a swimming pool and fitness studio. Picture: Whitworth/Mid Suffolk Council

How are schools addressing pupil coronavirus concerns?

Schools have been putting extra emphasis on pupil hygiene including hand washing in the wake of coronavirus. Picture: Getty

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Cats saved from kitchen fire

Six crews attended the fire in the kitchen of a thatched cottage in Ixworth Picture: Suffolk Fire Service

‘Failure is not an option’: Behind the scenes at Snetterton Race Circuit

Snetterton Race Circuit manager, Jamie Hopper, in the pit lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Old farm buildings to be transformed into swimming pool and fitness studio

Redundant farm buildings in Stuston, near Diss, are to be transformed into a swimming pool and fitness studio. Picture: Whitworth/Mid Suffolk Council

How are schools addressing pupil coronavirus concerns?

Schools have been putting extra emphasis on pupil hygiene including hand washing in the wake of coronavirus. Picture: Getty

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Cats saved from kitchen fire

Six crews attended the fire in the kitchen of a thatched cottage in Ixworth Picture: Suffolk Fire Service

‘Failure is not an option’: Behind the scenes at Snetterton Race Circuit

Snetterton Race Circuit manager, Jamie Hopper, in the pit lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Diss Mercury

More funding needed to tackle ‘void’ in youth services filled by dealers

Labour county councillor, Emma Corlett (left) and Liberal Democrat county councillor Ed Maxfield (right) have joined calls for improved resources to tackle the growing issue of the county�s under-18s being caught up in drug crimes. Picture: Neil Didsbury/Denise Bradley

Old farm buildings to be transformed into swimming pool and fitness studio

Redundant farm buildings in Stuston, near Diss, are to be transformed into a swimming pool and fitness studio. Picture: Whitworth/Mid Suffolk Council

Snetterton brewery wins bottled beer of the year

Brewer at Elmtree Brewery in Snetterton Allan Cooper, right, being award for his winning beer Terra Firma. Picture: Richard Dixon

‘I’m so grateful’ - biker thanks emergency services following life-threatening crash

Diss motorcyclist Andrew Walker suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a stationary vehicle. Picture: EAAA

Boss of Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! quits role

David Field, who is leaving Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! Pic: Archant
Drive 24