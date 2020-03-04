Snetterton brewery wins bottled beer of the year

Brewer at Elmtree Brewery in Snetterton Allan Cooper, right, being award for his winning beer Terra Firma. Picture: Richard Dixon Archant

A brewery based in Snetterton has received the Champion Bottled Beer of Norfolk 2020 award from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

CARMA members visiting the Elmtree Brewery in Snetterton. Picture: Richard Dixon CARMA members visiting the Elmtree Brewery in Snetterton. Picture: Richard Dixon

Terra Firma, a strong Barley Wine brewed by Elmtree Brewery, has received the award after going up against 49 beers from brewers across the county.

Judges described the 7.8pc beer as 'rich, well balanced and complex with a dark fruit base' and was given the accolade after a yearlong series of tastings by the taste panel.

Panel chair, Alan Edwards, said: "The purpose of the competition is to promote awareness of this option and enable drinkers to seek out the quality beers available.

"We have some excellent breweries in the county and it is certainly worthwhile seeking out their beers."

The runner up was Lignum Vitae, a strong IPA type bitter brewed by the Grain Brewery from Alburgh.

Elmtree also claimed third place with their porter, Winter Solstice, brewed with added vanilla and cinnamon.