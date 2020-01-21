Business boost as growing firm unveils new Diss showroom

NBK Norwich Bathrooms & Kitchens staff outside the new Diss showroom, with managing director Gareth Pendleton and Diss Mayor Sonia Browne centre. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Business in Diss has been given a boost after a growing company unveiled a new larger showroom in the town.

The new NBK Norwich Bathrooms & Kitchens showroom on Vinces Road replaces a smaller base in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin The new NBK Norwich Bathrooms & Kitchens showroom on Vinces Road replaces a smaller base in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

NBK Norwich Bathrooms & Kitchens has swapped its small base on Park Road for a new showroom in Vinces Road.

Established for over 20 years, the local independent bathroom and kitchen design and installation specialists operate from five locations, including Norwich, with a team of 50, and have employed extra people as part of its expansion in Diss.

Managing director Gareth Pendleton said: "We had been at Park Road for about five years, but this is about three times the size and a much more prominent location.

"Because of its limits, still had to send people to Norwich from the previous showroom, and we could have expanded in Norwich, but we wanted to invest in Diss."

Diss Mayor Sonia Browne, who cut the ribbon to open the new showroom, said: "You only have to be here to see this a business going from strength to strength, so it is great news for Diss."