Descendants from Norfolk Mayflower family to visit home town 400 years after pilgrimage

Actors rehearse for the play 1620: A New World Odyssey as part the Mayflower 400 Harleston. Picture: Kate Royall Archant

Descendants of a Norfolk family who were among some of the first to travel to America from England are set to revisit the town where it all began.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fuller family, from Harleston, were on-board the MayFlower, the first ship to sail with English Puritans to the new world from Plymouth in 1620.

The family were four of 102 passengers, alongside a 30-man crew.

You may also want to watch:

Now, to mark the 400th anniversary of the journey, Harleston will invite Fuller descendants on a tour of the town as part of the Mayflower 400 Harleston festival.

READ MORE: Town's surprise link to Abraham Lincoln after letter is discovered

Mayflower 400 Harleston committee member, Trevor Graham, said: "Mayflower 400 is a significant commemoration involving many towns and cities across England, Holland and America to celebrate the joint heritage of our countries.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to raise the profile of Harleston, locally, nationally and even internationally."

A series of events will be held in the town including a play, lectures and model boat race.

For more information go to www.visitharleston.org.uk/mayflower-400