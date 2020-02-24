Descendants from Norfolk Mayflower family to visit home town 400 years after pilgrimage
Descendants of a Norfolk family who were among some of the first to travel to America from England are set to revisit the town where it all began.
The Fuller family, from Harleston, were on-board the MayFlower, the first ship to sail with English Puritans to the new world from Plymouth in 1620.
The family were four of 102 passengers, alongside a 30-man crew.
Now, to mark the 400th anniversary of the journey, Harleston will invite Fuller descendants on a tour of the town as part of the Mayflower 400 Harleston festival.
Mayflower 400 Harleston committee member, Trevor Graham, said: "Mayflower 400 is a significant commemoration involving many towns and cities across England, Holland and America to celebrate the joint heritage of our countries.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to raise the profile of Harleston, locally, nationally and even internationally."
A series of events will be held in the town including a play, lectures and model boat race.
