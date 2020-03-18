Search

Here to Help: Where to get help in Diss during the coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 14:53 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 18 March 2020

Communities are coming together to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the EDP’s Here to Help campaign here is a list of people and businesses in Diss and the surrounding areas offering help, which will be keeping updated.

• Goodies Food Hall, Wood Lane, in Diss, are doing food deliveries for free within five miles. The farm shop has daily deliveries of bread, eggs and potatoes. Call them on 01379 676880.

• District Cabs are offering to pick up shopping if there are travel issues. 01379 650064.

• Brown and May Seafood and Speciality Food, in Eye, are offering deliveries to people’s homes. Contact 01379 870181 for more information.

Angel Cakes Tearoom on King Street in New Buckenham. Photo: Stacey EneverAngel Cakes Tearoom on King Street in New Buckenham. Photo: Stacey Enever

You may also want to watch:

Staff at The Bird In Hand, in Wreningham, went direct to the manufacturer and secured 300 toilet rolls which are being donated for free to those in need. Call 01508 489438 for more information.

• Angel Cakes and Kings Stores, in New Buckenham, are offering home deliveries for those unable to travel. Call Angel Cakes on 01953 860008 and Kings Stores on 01953 860264.

• The Burston Crown, in Burston, is offering to deliver supplies and meals in the village and neighbouring Shimpling. Call 01379 741257, search Burston Crown on Facebook or email enquiries@burstoncrown.com

Join the Here to Help Facebook Community here.

If you are doing something to help in your community, email marc.betts@archant.co.uk

For updates visit our Coronavirus Facebook page.

