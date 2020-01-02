Historic wall that collapsed into park to be rebuilt

The Nunnery Wall next to Diss Park shortly after it collapsed. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A historic flint wall that collapsed into a park during protracted talks over its ownership is to be rebuilt but to a different design.

Planned redesigned Nunnery wall after previous historic flint wall collapsed into Diss Park. Picture: Peter Codling Architects/South Norfolk Council Planned redesigned Nunnery wall after previous historic flint wall collapsed into Diss Park. Picture: Peter Codling Architects/South Norfolk Council

Part of the boundary wall between Diss Park and the adjacent 19th century Nunnery building in Denmark Street was left a mound of rumble when it toppled over in June blocking the entrance to the park.

Planning permission was granted in 2016 to convert the former nursing home and existing cottage to residential use and build two four-bedroom houses in the grounds.

The town council and landowner had been in long-running talks over future shared ownership of the wall when it collapsed.

Plans are now been submitted to rebuild it re-using some of the salvaged flints but also incorporating bricks in a design significantly lower than the previous wall.

The application to South Norfolk Council states: "The height is reduced from that previous to aid visibility and to give greater stability of the new wall due to the difference in ground levels between the park side and the Nunnery."