Search

Advanced search

Historic wall that collapsed into park to be rebuilt

PUBLISHED: 09:55 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 02 January 2020

The Nunnery Wall next to Diss Park shortly after it collapsed. Picture: Simon Parkin

The Nunnery Wall next to Diss Park shortly after it collapsed. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A historic flint wall that collapsed into a park during protracted talks over its ownership is to be rebuilt but to a different design.

Planned redesigned Nunnery wall after previous historic flint wall collapsed into Diss Park. Picture: Peter Codling Architects/South Norfolk CouncilPlanned redesigned Nunnery wall after previous historic flint wall collapsed into Diss Park. Picture: Peter Codling Architects/South Norfolk Council

Part of the boundary wall between Diss Park and the adjacent 19th century Nunnery building in Denmark Street was left a mound of rumble when it toppled over in June blocking the entrance to the park.

You may also want to watch:

Planning permission was granted in 2016 to convert the former nursing home and existing cottage to residential use and build two four-bedroom houses in the grounds.

The town council and landowner had been in long-running talks over future shared ownership of the wall when it collapsed.

Plans are now been submitted to rebuild it re-using some of the salvaged flints but also incorporating bricks in a design significantly lower than the previous wall.

The application to South Norfolk Council states: "The height is reduced from that previous to aid visibility and to give greater stability of the new wall due to the difference in ground levels between the park side and the Nunnery."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Barn could be turned into new community swimming pool

Redundant farm buildings at Stuston, near Diss, that could be turned into a swimming pool and fitness centre. Picture: Whitworth/Mid Suffolk Council

‘I love being half the man I used to be’: Councillor sheds 16st in a year

Mark Gingell is literally half the man he was a year ago after shedding 16-stone at Slimming World in Diss. Picture: Rowena Mason

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash

A driver was arrested after a crash in Garboldisham. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk bus users face big New Year fare increases

A first bus makes its way through Norwich. Pic: Edward Starr Photographer.

Historic wall that collapsed into park to be rebuilt

The Nunnery Wall next to Diss Park shortly after it collapsed. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Barn could be turned into new community swimming pool

Redundant farm buildings at Stuston, near Diss, that could be turned into a swimming pool and fitness centre. Picture: Whitworth/Mid Suffolk Council

‘I love being half the man I used to be’: Councillor sheds 16st in a year

Mark Gingell is literally half the man he was a year ago after shedding 16-stone at Slimming World in Diss. Picture: Rowena Mason

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash

A driver was arrested after a crash in Garboldisham. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk bus users face big New Year fare increases

A first bus makes its way through Norwich. Pic: Edward Starr Photographer.

Historic wall that collapsed into park to be rebuilt

The Nunnery Wall next to Diss Park shortly after it collapsed. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Diss Mercury

Town links to Mayflower to be marked for 400th anniversary

Heritage project 1620: A New World Odyssey will include a specially written new play about Edward and Samuel Fuller who sailed on the Mayflower. Harleston links alreday incude a street name. Picture: Harleston Players

Historic wall that collapsed into park to be rebuilt

The Nunnery Wall next to Diss Park shortly after it collapsed. Picture: Simon Parkin

Residents say ‘village doesn’t need expanding’ amid fresh housing plans

More homes may be coming to Fressingfield if plans are given the green light Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train fares rise by average of 2.6pc, but some see bigger hikes

Greater Anglia passengers will see a fare increase. Picture: Stuart Anderson

‘I love being half the man I used to be’: Councillor sheds 16st in a year

Mark Gingell is literally half the man he was a year ago after shedding 16-stone at Slimming World in Diss. Picture: Rowena Mason
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists