Decision yet to be made on future of sheltered housing block
The future of a sheltered housing scheme in Diss remains up in the air amid a review into whether it meets modern-day needs.
Saffron Housing is continuing to assess the suitability of Clare House, an accommodation block off Frenze Road which houses over-60s.
Many of the association's buildings are several decades old and may require significant improvements.
The 24 people at Clare House are being consulted and, while no-one has been told to leave, nine have decided to move to other schemes.
Hannah Harvey, executive director of operations at Saffron, said the views of residents would be considered at every stage.
"When Clare House was built, it was absolutely right for the needs of those living there," added Ms Harvey.
"But, as a responsible landlord, it is our job to see whether it is suitable for tenants now.
"We are not kicking anyone out. If there are people saying they are still happy at Clare House, that will help form the decision we make."