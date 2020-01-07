Gallery

Then and now: how a decade transformed a Norfolk town

What a difference a decade makes. As we enter the 2020s, winding the clock back 10 years reveals just how much Diss has changed.

Hedge-lined country lanes have become housing developments, empty sites have been filled with hotels, care homes and flats.

Using Google Street View, which began to be introduced into the UK from 2008, it is possible to time travel back and forth from the start of the 2010s to how the town looks as we enter the new decade.

There is much evidence of its on-going population growth with new housing having sprouted up along Frenze Hall Lane, which still had countryside on both sides in 2010, and Old High Road between Diss an Roydon.

The Persimmon development on Victoria Road was just about to get underway in 2010 now Albert Terrace and Farrier Court is home to dozens of families.

The Thatchers Needle pub and hotel is shown to have sprung up on Park Road; and Somerfield became Aldi on Mere Street.

While St Nicholas Street is now part of Diss Heritage Triangle but back in 2010 was still home to The Old Quartermasters Stores army surplus shop and Blockbusters video rental - back when none of us had ever heard of Netflix!