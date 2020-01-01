Search

Inquest to take place into man found dead in churchyard

PUBLISHED: 16:37 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 10 February 2020

Police at St Marys Church in Diss after a man was was found dead in the church yard. Picture: Simon Parkin

An inquest is due to take place into the death of a man who was discovered in a Norfolk church yard.

The body of Robert Worthington, 47, was found at St Mary's Church in Diss on April 30, 2019.

The discovery saw the area around St Mary's church in the centre of Diss cordoned off while a police investigation was launched.

The opening of an inquest into his death on November 1 heard he lived in Avenue Road, Wymondham and was unemployed. His cause of death was given as hypothermia and acute alcohol intoxication.

His body was identified by his wife Helen Worthington at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A full inquest into the circumstances surrounding his death will be heard at Norwich Coroner's Court tomorrow (February 11).

