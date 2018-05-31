Video

Watch: Jailed man caught red-handed trying to force coffee shop safe

Liam Burns from Diss who has been jailed for going equipped for theft. Picture: Suffolk Police Suffolk Police

A man has been jailed for eight weeks after being caught red-handed by police attempting to force open a safe at a coffee shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liam Burns, 29, of Rose Lane in Diss, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on February 10, where he was sentenced to eight weeks' imprisonment for the offence of going equipped for theft and also ordered to pay £30 compensation.

The incident occurred between 9.45pm and 10.30pm on February 8 at Cool Beanz on Russell Road in Ipswich.

Police on patrol noticed two men near the business and one of the men was witnessed attempting to force a key safe open with a screwdriver.

The two men, aged 29 and 47, were arrested. Burns was subsequently charged with going to equipped for theft and was remanded.

The 47-year-old man was released in relation to the incident and no further action will be taken at this time.

Temporary sergeant Benjamin Towns said: "Liam Burns was quite literally caught red-handed by two officers who just happened to be on patrol at the time in the local vicinity.

"As the CCTV footage shows, Burns was completely unaware of the officers coming towards him but their quick response has resulted in a conviction and has stopped, what could have been, further expense for the business."