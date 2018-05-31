Search

Advanced search

Video

Watch: Jailed man caught red-handed trying to force coffee shop safe

PUBLISHED: 17:47 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 20 February 2020

Liam Burns from Diss who has been jailed for going equipped for theft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Liam Burns from Diss who has been jailed for going equipped for theft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Suffolk Police

A man has been jailed for eight weeks after being caught red-handed by police attempting to force open a safe at a coffee shop.

Liam Burns, 29, of Rose Lane in Diss, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on February 10, where he was sentenced to eight weeks' imprisonment for the offence of going equipped for theft and also ordered to pay £30 compensation.

The incident occurred between 9.45pm and 10.30pm on February 8 at Cool Beanz on Russell Road in Ipswich.

Police on patrol noticed two men near the business and one of the men was witnessed attempting to force a key safe open with a screwdriver.

The two men, aged 29 and 47, were arrested. Burns was subsequently charged with going to equipped for theft and was remanded.

The 47-year-old man was released in relation to the incident and no further action will be taken at this time.

Temporary sergeant Benjamin Towns said: "Liam Burns was quite literally caught red-handed by two officers who just happened to be on patrol at the time in the local vicinity.

"As the CCTV footage shows, Burns was completely unaware of the officers coming towards him but their quick response has resulted in a conviction and has stopped, what could have been, further expense for the business."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Watch: Jailed man caught red-handed trying to force coffee shop safe

Liam Burns from Diss who has been jailed for going equipped for theft. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth’ - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh. Picture: Alex Lyons.

Final Beales department stores to shut after no buyer is found

The final 11 Beales department stores in the country are set to shut, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.. Pic: Archant

Dramatic pictures show car in ditch after crash

The car ended up in a ditch after the crash in Rishangles, between Debenham and Eye. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘She didn’t deserve this’ - Woman’s crusade to keep sister’s memory alive

Susan Long, from Roydon, near Diss, died from a brain tumour in December 2010. Picture: Julia Fairbrother

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Watch: Jailed man caught red-handed trying to force coffee shop safe

Liam Burns from Diss who has been jailed for going equipped for theft. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth’ - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh. Picture: Alex Lyons.

Final Beales department stores to shut after no buyer is found

The final 11 Beales department stores in the country are set to shut, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.. Pic: Archant

Dramatic pictures show car in ditch after crash

The car ended up in a ditch after the crash in Rishangles, between Debenham and Eye. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘She didn’t deserve this’ - Woman’s crusade to keep sister’s memory alive

Susan Long, from Roydon, near Diss, died from a brain tumour in December 2010. Picture: Julia Fairbrother

Latest from the Diss Mercury

Watch: Jailed man caught red-handed trying to force coffee shop safe

Liam Burns from Diss who has been jailed for going equipped for theft. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘So often children can be forgotten’ - Premiere for film tackling taboos around young people at funerals

A scene from the new short film from Rosedale Funeral Home which aims to teach children about what happens when a loved one dies. Picture: Rosedale Funeral Home/Blanc Creative

Norfolk climate activists charged over protest to dig up Trinity College lawn

Trinity College lawn in Cambridge after Extinction Rebellion activists dug it up in an attempt to draw attention to the college's

Controversial large storage container site given green light - despite concerns about visibility

A large commercial container site has been approved for land on the Norfolk-Suffolk border (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lot of work to do’ Staff survey highlights wellbeing and bullying concerns at ambulance trust

EEAST has responded to the latest NHS Survey which has recorded low scores for health and wellbeing. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Drive 24