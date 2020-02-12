Litter pickers at the ready for biggest community clean-up yet

Schools and community groups are being urged to participate in the Big Litter Pick 2020 running until May. Picture: South Norfolk Council Archant

Community groups are being urged to grab their litter pickers and help keep their local area looking spick-and-span by taking part in the annual clean-up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Schools and community groups are being urged to participate in the Big Litter Pick 2020 running until May. Picture: South Norfolk Council Schools and community groups are being urged to participate in the Big Litter Pick 2020 running until May. Picture: South Norfolk Council

South Norfolk Council is offering either individuals, schools or groups all the equipment they need to participate in the Big Litter Pick 2020 running until May.

You may also want to watch:

Last year local communities organised a record number of litter picks with just under 1,000 residents collecting nearly 2,000 bags of rubbish and recycling.

Cabinet member Keith Kiddie said: "This initiative gets bigger every year and it's wonderful to see communities come together to help us look after our local environment. So many children get involved and learn at an early age how important it is to dispose of rubbish responsibly."

MORE: Man fined for dumping rubbish at beauty spot

Every school and community group that takes part also has the chance to win £200 to spend in their community and a £20 voucher.

The council will provide posters, leaflets and litter picking equipment. For more information email litterpick@s-norfolk.gov.uk