Listed former Post Office could be turned into family home

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:03 AM August 20, 2018    Updated: 7:58 AM October 7, 2020
Grade II listed The Old Post Office in Harleston subject to plans to restore it to a family home. Picture: Google - Credit: Google

Plans have been submitted to restore an imposing Grade II listed building that once served as a post office and bank back to a family house.

The Old Post Office in Harleston was most recently occupied by a café, art gallery and offices but has been standing empty for years.

Known as the Post Office, the striking late Georgian, early Victorian building on Old Market Place still contains vaults in the kitchen and a safe on the first floor and is understood to have been a bank before this.

Now plans have been submitted to restore back to a single residential dwelling. Similar plans were proved in 2012 but the work though was never undertaken and subsequently the approval has passed.

Proposals submitted to South Norfolk Council state: 'The property has been redundant for some time now and a good deal of work is required to bring it up to standard. Many of the changes are seen as being for the benefit of the building, both in terms of preserving its historical detail and removing previous alterations not in keeping with the building.'

