A140 traffic lights and bus diversions due to roadworks

Motorists face disruption on the A140 and bus passengers are being warned of changes to service changes due to roadworks in Long Stratton.

Temporary traffic lights will in operation on the busy A140 through the town, between the junctions with Hill Farm Road and Star Lane, on either February 24 or February 25 while Anglian Water carries out work to reinstate a manhole in the carriageway.

Meanwhile Swan Lane and Flowerpot Lane will both be closed at different times on Thursday, February 20 while Anglian Water repairs two manholes leading to changes to bus services.

A spokesman for First buses said: "From 7.30am to 12.59pm Swan Lane will be closed. During this time services will operate via Flowerpot Lane, Manor Road and Francis Road and come back down Manor Road to the terminus.

"Between 1pm and 5pm Flowerpot Lane will then be closed. During this time services should operate as normal but return towards Norwich via Manor Road and Swan Lane."

A further closure of Manor Road on Monday, February 17 for the installation of a new water connection will see traffic diverted but will not affect buses.