Search

Advanced search

A140 traffic lights and bus diversions due to roadworks

PUBLISHED: 12:29 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 12 February 2020

Works by Anglian Water will see road closures and traffic lights on the A140 in Long Stratton. Picture: Getty

Works by Anglian Water will see road closures and traffic lights on the A140 in Long Stratton. Picture: Getty

Archant

Motorists face disruption on the A140 and bus passengers are being warned of changes to service changes due to roadworks in Long Stratton.

Temporary traffic lights will in operation on the busy A140 through the town, between the junctions with Hill Farm Road and Star Lane, on either February 24 or February 25 while Anglian Water carries out work to reinstate a manhole in the carriageway.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'We're up against it' - Bus boss blames delays on roadworks

Meanwhile Swan Lane and Flowerpot Lane will both be closed at different times on Thursday, February 20 while Anglian Water repairs two manholes leading to changes to bus services.

A spokesman for First buses said: "From 7.30am to 12.59pm Swan Lane will be closed. During this time services will operate via Flowerpot Lane, Manor Road and Francis Road and come back down Manor Road to the terminus.

"Between 1pm and 5pm Flowerpot Lane will then be closed. During this time services should operate as normal but return towards Norwich via Manor Road and Swan Lane."

A further closure of Manor Road on Monday, February 17 for the installation of a new water connection will see traffic diverted but will not affect buses.

Most Read

Ex-helicopter engineer and paramedic found dead in churchyard

Police at St Marys Church in Diss when Robert Worthington's body was found Picture: Simon Parkin

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

Covenant stops council buying church for local community groups

Long Stratton Methodist Church, on Manor Road, which is used by community groups. Picture: Simon Parkin

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Storm Ciara: Dangerous roof forces closure of post office

Diss Post Office closed and cordoned off due to damage caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Ex-helicopter engineer and paramedic found dead in churchyard

Police at St Marys Church in Diss when Robert Worthington's body was found Picture: Simon Parkin

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

Covenant stops council buying church for local community groups

Long Stratton Methodist Church, on Manor Road, which is used by community groups. Picture: Simon Parkin

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Storm Ciara: Dangerous roof forces closure of post office

Diss Post Office closed and cordoned off due to damage caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Diss Mercury

A140 traffic lights and bus diversions due to roadworks

Works by Anglian Water will see road closures and traffic lights on the A140 in Long Stratton. Picture: Getty

Litter pickers at the ready for biggest community clean-up yet

Schools and community groups are being urged to participate in the Big Litter Pick 2020 running until May. Picture: South Norfolk Council

30,000 EU citizens given permission to stay amid ‘confusion’ over lack of proof

Thousands of European nationals are applying for settled status under the government's EU Settled Status Scheme. PHOTO: PA Wire/ PA Images

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

Region braced for Storm Dennis as weather warning extended

Storm Ciara brought down trees in Norfolk. Picture: Neil Perry
Drive 24