'We had nowhere to go' - sadness after boxing club's closure

The founder of a former boxing club has conceded the popular facility is unlikely to reopen.

Long Stratton Boxing Club, run by Adam Gigli, closed last year due to the financial constraint of renting premises on Tharston Industrial Estate.

Mr Gigli looked into renovating a derelict building on the grounds of Long Stratton High School, but a deal could not be agreed with Enrich Learning Trust.

While the former construction worker harbours hopes of bringing boxing back to Long Stratton, in the meantime he will continue teaching young boxers at a new gym in Earsham.

"Long Stratton Town Council was very helpful, but ultimately we had nowhere to go," said Mr Gigli.

"Boxing has always been popular with kids round here and a lot of them came from the high school.

"Hopefully a few of them will move over to Earsham, but it's difficult when people have to come after work and school."