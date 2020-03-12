Three men caught on church roof as lead thefts sweep town

Lead theft has been an issue at churches across the county.

Three men were found on the roof of a church in an attempted lead theft.

Long Stratton Methodist Church, on Manor Road, has been a target of lead theft. Picture: Simon Parkin Long Stratton Methodist Church, on Manor Road, has been a target of lead theft. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police have warned people to be vigilant after a spate of lead and metal thefts in Long Stratton.

Officers were called after three young men were spotted on the roof of Long Stratton Methodist Church, in Manor Road, on Saturday, March 7 at 8.45am.

Although nothing was taken tiles were damaged and lead pulled up.

Lead from a property in Ipswich Road was stolen between Thursday, February 27 and Monday, March 2 and an attempt was made to remove lead from the roof of a second property in the same road between Thursday, January 30 and Monday, March 2.

A copper water tank worth £60 was also stolen from a back garden in Hall Lane, between 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 11 and Wednesday, February 12 at 2pm.

Anyone with information should call PC Andrew Barkway on 101 quoting crime reference 36/16647/20.