Public toilets closed after arson attack

Public toilets in Long Stratton have been closed following an arson attack.

A town's public toilets have been closed after being significantly damaged in a fire amid spate of anti-social behaviour.

Long Stratton Council said it had been forced to close the toilet block at Swan Lane in Long Stratton after the suspected arson in the ladies' toilets on January 10.

Town clerk Becky Buck said the closure followed consultation with South Norfolk Council which is due to refurbish the toilets this year ahead of the town council taking over their upkeep.

She said: "It is not viable to repair the damage with the refurbishment looming therefore they have made the regrettable decision to close the toilets until the refurbishment has taken place."

The fire is the latest in a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town.

"Anti-social behaviour appears to be on the rise in Long Stratton with vandalism taking place over the Christmas break in several locations," she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the town council on 01508 530524 or Norfolk Police on 101.