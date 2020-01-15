Search

Advanced search

Public toilets closed after arson attack

PUBLISHED: 12:34 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 15 January 2020

Public toilets in Long Stratton have been closed following an arson attack. Picture: Simon Parkin

Public toilets in Long Stratton have been closed following an arson attack. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A town's public toilets have been closed after being significantly damaged in a fire amid spate of anti-social behaviour.

Long Stratton Council said it had been forced to close the toilet block at Swan Lane in Long Stratton after the suspected arson in the ladies' toilets on January 10.

Town clerk Becky Buck said the closure followed consultation with South Norfolk Council which is due to refurbish the toilets this year ahead of the town council taking over their upkeep.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "It is not viable to repair the damage with the refurbishment looming therefore they have made the regrettable decision to close the toilets until the refurbishment has taken place."

The fire is the latest in a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town.

"Anti-social behaviour appears to be on the rise in Long Stratton with vandalism taking place over the Christmas break in several locations," she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the town council on 01508 530524 or Norfolk Police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Woman in 70s suffers serious leg injuries in town centre crash

The blind junction between Chapel Street and Mere Street in Diss, close to where a woman was injured in an accident with a car. Picture: Simon Parkin

Hundreds left without power amid high winds

Areas affected by power cut in South Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Tip-off from public led to arrest and cannabis seizure, court told

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cameras to stop drivers ‘jumping red lights’ at mainline level crossing

The level crossing at Mellis on the Norwich to London high speed rail mainline. Picture: Simon Parker

Most Read

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Woman in 70s suffers serious leg injuries in town centre crash

The blind junction between Chapel Street and Mere Street in Diss, close to where a woman was injured in an accident with a car. Picture: Simon Parkin

Hundreds left without power amid high winds

Areas affected by power cut in South Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Tip-off from public led to arrest and cannabis seizure, court told

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cameras to stop drivers ‘jumping red lights’ at mainline level crossing

The level crossing at Mellis on the Norwich to London high speed rail mainline. Picture: Simon Parker

Latest from the Diss Mercury

Public toilets closed after arson attack

Public toilets in Long Stratton have been closed following an arson attack. Picture: Simon Parkin

How bus users have changed the way they pay for tickets

An mTicket used by bus passengers on First Eastern Counties Buses. Picture: Archant

Train faults and points failure cause disruption for rail passengers

Train passengers are facing delays and cancellations. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Hundreds left without power amid high winds

Areas affected by power cut in South Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists