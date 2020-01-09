Search

Advanced search

Woman's charity founder has big plans after MBE recognition

PUBLISHED: 13:36 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 09 January 2020

Bridget McIntyre made an MBE after setting up Dream On and The Blossom Charity to help women transform their lives. Picture: Archant Library

Bridget McIntyre made an MBE after setting up Dream On and The Blossom Charity to help women transform their lives. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

A businesswoman-turned-charity leader made an MBE for her work to help transform the lives of women has said the award will help inspire expansion plans in 2020.

Bridget McIntyre made an MBE after setting up Dream On and The Blossom Charity to help women transform their lives. Picture: Archant LibraryBridget McIntyre made an MBE after setting up Dream On and The Blossom Charity to help women transform their lives. Picture: Archant Library

Bridget McIntyre, a former UK chief executive of Royal Sun Alliance, at a time when only a handful of women were FTSE100 company directors, set up Dream On, a social enterprise in 2010 to help women be the best they could be, in whatever area of life they wanted to make their mark.

She went on to found related charity Blossom in 2013 that aims to support women in setting up new businesses or in the ongoing challenges of running their own business.

The Eye-based charity has since had enormous success in turning around the work and personal lives of women and teenage girls across East Anglia through coaching and mentoring.

The Blossom Charity team with their Guinness World Record for the World's Longest Fashion Show. Picture: BlossomThe Blossom Charity team with their Guinness World Record for the World's Longest Fashion Show. Picture: Blossom

Being made an MBE for her services to women, Bridget McIntyre, 58, who lives at Thorndon, near Eye, said: "I'm so excited that the work we do is being recognised nationally. We have had a fantastic 2019, especially for fundraising, which helps enable us to do more work."

You may also want to watch:

2019 saw the charity break a Guinness World Record for the longest fashion show raising £24,000 from an event that featured 1,080 outfits.

Mrs McIntyre plans to expand The Blossom Charity's services to men for the very first time in 2020.

She is also starting the Deserving Women project to help rebuild the confidence and self-esteem of women who have undergone cancer treatment.

Despite her successful corporate career, which has also included being a non-executive director of Adnams and Saga, she says the stories of many of the women and girls helped could have been her story.

"If someone had said to my teachers, friends or parents when I left school that I would become the CEO of an insurance company and be one of only 16 women to be a FTSE 100 executive director they all would have laughed," she said.

"I was not a top student or achiever at school. I didn't discover my passion until I left the academic world and joined the world of business."

She added: "I've been very fortunate in my life and had a great career - and a lot of that is to do with confidence. I see so many people low on confidence and think: 'This is what I want to help give to people.'"

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Then and now: how a decade transformed a Norfolk town

A radical change has been seen on Frenze Hall Lane in Diss from hedge-lined country road in 2010. Picture: Google

Three banned from Norfolk over hare coursing

Three were detained over suspected hare coursing on land aroudn Rushall, between Diss and harleston. Picture: Norfolk Police

Private operator to take over running of under threat Post Office

Diss Post Office is one of the last Crown post offices still operating in the country. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man who lost two younger brothers in Great Yarmouth building site tragedy gives evidence at their inquest

Daniel Hazelton, pictured with his son Freddie, was one of four men killed on a building site in Great Yarmouth in January 2011.

‘Wound-up’ son crashed father’s car into tree after argument about phone

Joshua Jones crashed his father's car into a tree on Cranley Green Road Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Then and now: how a decade transformed a Norfolk town

A radical change has been seen on Frenze Hall Lane in Diss from hedge-lined country road in 2010. Picture: Google

Three banned from Norfolk over hare coursing

Three were detained over suspected hare coursing on land aroudn Rushall, between Diss and harleston. Picture: Norfolk Police

Private operator to take over running of under threat Post Office

Diss Post Office is one of the last Crown post offices still operating in the country. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man who lost two younger brothers in Great Yarmouth building site tragedy gives evidence at their inquest

Daniel Hazelton, pictured with his son Freddie, was one of four men killed on a building site in Great Yarmouth in January 2011.

‘Wound-up’ son crashed father’s car into tree after argument about phone

Joshua Jones crashed his father's car into a tree on Cranley Green Road Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Diss Mercury

Tributes to brass band stalwart who played for 78 years

Tommy Winser, the longest serving member of one of the oldest brass bands in Norfolk, has died aged 87. Picture: New Buckenham Silver Band

Lack of socialisation and street dogs from outside UK behind rise in dog offences, police say

Norfolk police have put an increase in the number of dangerous dog offences in the county over the past three years down in part in an influx of street dogs from other countries. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

When to see the wolf moon eclipse

A full wolf moon will appear tonight. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kirstypargeter

Private operator to take over running of under threat Post Office

Diss Post Office is one of the last Crown post offices still operating in the country. Picture: Simon Parkin

Baby died from sudden unexpected death syndrome, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists