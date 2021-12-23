Cheers! Bottle of whiskey sells for thousands of pounds at Diss auction

A bottle of 1989 Midleton Very Rare Irish Whiskey sold for £5,600 at an auction in Diss. - Credit: Supplied

A bottle of 1989 Midleton Very Rare Irish Whiskey has fetched thousands of pounds at an auction in Diss.

The whiskey, which comes complete with a box, sold for £5,600 at TW Gaze Diss Auction Rooms on December 9.

Midleton’s Distillery was founded on the banks of the Dungourney River, in County Cork, in 1825. The first Midleton Very Rare was released in 1984, during a resurgence in the Irish whiskey industry, and a new vintage is released every year - but only in very limited quantities.

The tasting notes for the 1989 bottle describe an aroma of "green granny smith apples with a cereal element apparent, lemon, verbena, hawthorn and spiced vanilla. Oily, with pot still character to the fore".

The taste is a said to be of "darker fruits and set honey", but with "a tang of acidity which provides balance, and a finish of waves of vanilla spice gently fading to old oak".



