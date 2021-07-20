Villagers gather for unveiling of play area after £45k fundraiser
- Credit: John Richardson
A village has unveiled its new play area following a £45,000 fundraising effort.
Kenninghall was in celebratory mood on Saturday as dozens came together to see the results of months of hard work.
The drive to raise money for an inclusive play park began in October and led to a host of Covid-friendly events over the ensuing months.
Donations came from several local companies, while Breckland Council pledged £5,000 through its matched funding scheme.
Generous contributions were also made by some of the village's older residents.
The new facility was opened by Breckland councillor, Marion Chapman-Allen, and is now available to children aged 13 and under.
Alison Holman, chairman of the parish council, said: "This had been discussed for a while, but it was only last year that the fundraising started.
"Our older generation made so many personal donations because they wanted to give the children something for the future. That is the nature of the village."