Appeal hearing could revive plans for 126 new homes

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 20 January 2020

Eye Town Hall where the appeal over plans for 126 new homes on the edge of the town will take place. Picture: Archant Library

Eye Town Hall where the appeal over plans for 126 new homes on the edge of the town will take place. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

An appeal hearing which could see refused plans for more than 126 new homes on the edge of a town revived is to be held this week.

Land adjoining Tuffs Road and Maple Way in Eye where outline permission is being sought for 126 new houses. Pictures: AAH Planning Consultants/GoogleLand adjoining Tuffs Road and Maple Way in Eye where outline permission is being sought for 126 new houses. Pictures: AAH Planning Consultants/Google

Outline planning permission for up to 126 dwellings on land adjoining Tuffs Road and Maple Way in Eye was rejected by Mid Suffolk Council last March.

Planners said the proposed scale of development would "push urbanising impacts out into the surrounding rural countryside of an open character".

Eye Town Council had objected to the plans citing traffic concerns and arguing the land is outside the existing settlement boundary.

However, the fate of the proposed development now rests with the Planning Inspectorate, with a hearing beginning on January 21 which could see the scheme revived.

MORE: Access to planned Eye 126 homes "far from fine", says committee

Held at Eye Town Hall, the hearing is expected to last three days, which will see the council and AAH Planning Consultants on behalf of the applicants making their cases to a planning inspector.

The developers, who won an earlier appeal after the council failed to decide a previous application within the required period, argue the plans will bring significant benefits with a £1.3 million social contribution towards extra school places and GP expansion.

