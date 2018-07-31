News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New homes in North Lopham get the go-ahead

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:25 PM July 31, 2018    Updated: 7:50 AM October 7, 2020
Buildings at Church Farm in North Lopham that will be demolished to make way for new homes. Picture:

Buildings at Church Farm in North Lopham that will be demolished to make way for new homes. Picture: Google - Credit: Google

Plans for 15 new homes on the site of old agricultural buildings in North Lopham have been approved despite some local objections.

Developers want to demolish two grain stores at Church Farm to make way for 12 detached two storey houses, two semi-detached two storey houses and a detached bungalow with access from Church Lane and a new footpath to the village hall.

Breckland Council's planning committee gave the green light to the development on Tuesday subject to conditions despite objections that the density would be too high, that it is near a dangerous bend and that there should be more screening to ensure privacy for existing properties.

Officers had recommended approval stating: 'Due to the existence of two large buildings on site, located close to the road and of no particular architectural merit, together with large area of hard standing, the redevelopment of the site for medium density housing will not have a negative impact upon the setting of the village or character of countryside in this location.'

