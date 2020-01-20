Search

Wellbeing choir hits high notes for cancer research

PUBLISHED: 13:47 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 20 January 2020

Michael Dann (right) and Debbie Adams (left) of Cancer Research UK, with members of Discord, The Wellbeing Choir. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Michael Dann (right) and Debbie Adams (left) of Cancer Research UK, with members of Discord, The Wellbeing Choir. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Angela Sharpe Photography 2020

A choir that boasts 350 members who sing for their wellbeing has hit the high notes to help others by raising £13,652 for cancer research.

Discord, the wellbeing choir was formed in 2011 by musician Michael Dann, now sings at four different venues across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Since being formed the choir has sung for Queen's guitar player Brian May, appeared on national TV and sung with West End and Broadway leading lady Kerry Ellis.

You may also want to watch:

The choir has also raised over £40,000 for both local and national charities since 2011 by holding fundraising events and concerts.

For the past 20 months it has been supporting Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and members along with Mr Dann have now handed over their latest sizeable cheque to the charity.

Debbie Adams, from CRUK, said she was "blown away" with the total.

The choir meets at Diss Methodist Church; the Leys Lane Methodist Church in Attleborough; the Stowmarket United Reformed Church; and Debenham Community Centre.

